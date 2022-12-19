Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and former Dean of Students Anne Reber, Ph.D., will retire from Texas A&M on Dec. 31 after more than 30 years.
Before coming to A&M, Reber received a Bachelor of Science in special education from the State University of New York at Geneseo. In addition, Reber earned a Master’s in educational administration and a Doctorate in educational psychology from A&M.
In her current role, Reber serves as the first point of contact for student concerns and chairs the Rules & Regulations Committee and the bias assessment and behavioral response teams.
During her time at A&M, Reber received the Association of Former Students Distinguished Achievement Award for Student Relations, the Randy Matson ‘67 Association of Former Students Award and was a Fish Camp namesake.
