On the evening of Monday, July 17, the Texas A&M College of Arts and Sciences Interim Dean, José Luis Bermúdez, Ph.D, announced he will be stepping down effective July 31 via an email addressed to all students, faculty and staff in the college.
“I feel in the light of controversy surrounding recent communications with Dr. Kathleen McElroy that this is the best thing that I can do to preserve the great things that we have achieved over the last year in creating the College of Arts and Sciences at [A&M],” Bermúdez wrote. “My continuation in this role would be a needless distraction as you all continue the work that we have begun.”
Bermúdez said he had an outstanding team in the Office of the Dean and thanked the many dedicated department heads, faculty, staff and student leaders. Bermúdez said the College of Arts and Sciences is the heart of a truly great university.
“I continue to believe that [A&M] is poised to take its place at the very forefront of research universities in this country and that the College of Arts and Sciences will be leading the charge to take us there,” Bermúdez wrote.
At this time, a new interim dean has not been named yet.
“I do not know who my successor will be, but whoever it is will have my full support,” Bermúdez wrote. “As will Dr. Banks and her leadership team. I hope that they will have yours. I am excited for the future of Arts and Sciences at [A&M].”
