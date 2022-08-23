On Tuesday, Aug. 23, Texas A&M announced updated tailgating rules, via a university-wide email, for the upcoming football season.
After more than two years of construction, Aggie Park, located across the street from Kyle Field between Houston and Throckmorton streets, will be open for no-cost tailgating. A majority of tailgating space at Aggie Park is designated for free access. Free access areas can be found at the online map and include War Hymn Lawn, War Hymn Plaza, Post Oak Grove and Throckmorton Lawn. Throckmorton, a late addition, will not be available for tailgating purposes until the first SEC game at Kyle Field on Oct. 29, against the University of Mississippi, according to the email.
A&M’s updated rules include prohibiting individuals from reserving more than two free 15-by-15 plots per game. Tailgating reservations do not carry over, so patrons may not book more than one game at a time and must tailgate in their assigned spot. In addition, selling a free space that was reserved is prohibited and will result in a loss of tailgating privileges.
Both free and paid tailgating will require making reservations through A&M’s vendor, REVELxp. The booking process timeline may differ depending on the selected tailgating option. Reservations can be made here.
The virtual land rush reservation process for free tailgating spots will begin at 6 p.m. the Sunday prior to each home game. The land rush process for the Sept. 3 season opener against Sam Houston will open at 6 p.m. on Aug. 28.
Reservations for paid tailgating sports are available for the entire football season or select dates.
According to the email, the land rush process for tailgating around Reed Arena and other on-campus locations will remain the same.
A complete list of general rules, FAQs, operating hours and more can be found at https://12thman.com/sports/2020/6/15/tailgating-in-aggieland.aspx.
