On Thursday July 21, the Texas A&M Office of the Provost announced via email that Professor Michael D. Johnson has been named interim associate provost for faculty success and interim associate vice president of faculty affairs. Johnson will assume these roles on Sept 1.
Johnson, a professor in the Department of Engineering Technology and Industrial Distribution, or ETID, served as the associate dean for inclusion and faculty success in the College of Engineering since September of 2020. Johnson has worked at A&M since 2007 and has worked as an assistant professor, associate department head for undergraduate studies in ETID and program coordinator for the Manufacturing and Mechanical Engineering Technology program.
In addition to his teaching and leadership experience, Johnson has led research in engineering education, production economics and design tools, and was acknowledged by the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology as “an advocate for improving engineering education through hands-on experiential learning.”
