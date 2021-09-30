Next weekend, Aggieland will welcome fans for the largest home-game of the season.
Ahead of the Oct. 9 sold out Texas A&M vs. Alabama football game, the 12th Man Foundation announced additional hours for student ticket pull. Starting Monday, Aug. 4 through Friday, Oct. 8, students can pull tickets on their designated day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For specialized ticket seating including Corps of Cadets members, ADA and large groups, refer to specific windows below to save time in line, according to the email:
“ADA, Special Needs, Help Window | Inside Window 13 | Monday – Friday
“Groups of 11 or more | North Windows 1-2 | Monday – Tuesday
“Senior Corps of Cadets | North Windows 1-2 | Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
“Junior Corps of Cadets | North Windows 1-2 | Wednesday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
“Sophomore Corps of Cadets | North Windows 1-2 | Thursday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
“Freshman Corps of Cadets | North Windows 1-2 | Thursday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.”
Additionally, there will be limited guest tickets due to the high demand for the matchup. Only those who purchased the season guest option or a converted sport pass will be guaranteed, according to an email from the 12th Man Foundation.
