On Tuesday, Aug. 16, President M. Katherine Banks announced via email Professor Alan Sams, Ph.D., will serve as the new interim provost, vice president for academic affairs and chief academic officer for Texas A&M beginning Aug. 22.
Sams, a professor in the Department of Poultry Science and member of the intercollegiate faculty of Food Science and Technology, joined the A&M faculty in 1987. Throughout his 30 years at A&M, Sams served as head of two departments, vice president of operational innovation and executive associate dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
Additionally, Sams served at Clemson University as dean of agriculture, forestry and life sciences and at Oregon State University as dean of agricultural sciences and director of the statewide agricultural experiment station agency.
Sams will precede current interim Provost Tim Scott, Ph.D., Scott will return to his former role leading campus student success initiatives and, as vice provost, will facilitate the transition.
