With the growing number of Texas A&M students each year, the Bryan-College Station area is working to increase the number of housing facilities in accommodation.
With the number of freshmen at 11,464 in fall 2021, there is a need for more places for students to rest their heads after a long day in the classroom. A&M’s on-campus housing accommodates 11,366 beds as of 2020, but many of the 70,000 students rely on off-campus housing in the Brazos Valley. To keep up, multiple new properties are being built in the area with planned completion dates in the near future.
City of College Station long range planning administrator Alyssa Halle-Schramm said there are multiple places around town where students can also reside, including multi-family units and townhomes. In regard to new units, the Summit Crossing area, The Barracks’ developments and Estates and Holleman Drive will see additional housing in the coming years.
With the recent announcement of the Corps of Cadets March to 3,000 campaign, two additional Corps dorms will be built on A&M’s campus with completion dates between 2027-28 to accommodate a growing cadet population.
Opening in August 2022, The Harbor at The Barracks will be the newest apartment complex in College Station in the fall. Located off FM 2818 on Deacon Drive near The Barracks Townhomes, the new apartment complex will provide 297 brand new rooms, close to campus, featuring amenities such as eight community parks, paved running trails, study rooms and covered parking, marketing manager Peyton Sales said. Additionally, since the property is managed by the same company, all Harbor residents will also receive access to the Cove at BearX with the opportunity to bring two guests for free.
"We moved into apartments because we wanted to maximize the remaining space for the neighborhood," Sales said. "We shifted our product, but the same quality and home-like feel you get in a Barracks Townhome is what we're going for with The Harbor."
The new apartments will be the first in town to offer gig fiber internet, which Sales said is great for studying, gaming and streaming music. Additionally, to allow for privacy, each wall will have sound-reducing insulation between walls and concrete floors to reduce sound travel.
Sales said it is important to their staff that college is a time of fun and enjoyment, so the complex will work to organize events for residents to come together as well as have multiple resident appreciation weeks throughout the year.
"The people who manage The Barracks have made it their stake in the market to be the most fun place to live as a student in College Station," Sales said. "We want the same community we've created at The Barracks to shine through in this new property."
Being a pet-friendly community, the Harbor allows pets with a one-time fee and has two dog parks.
"Our team will go on walks in the neighborhood, and we'll give away dog treats or frisbees to anyone we see with the dog because we want to make people's day," Sales said. "We want to make college the most fun four or five years of our residents' lives, and we're honored that they would choose our neighborhood as the place to be their home and create those memories."
Another large build for the city is happening near Northgate at 315 College Main St. with a completion date of August 2023. The Rev will be a 19-story building and will house 802 beds in a variety of apartment sizes ranging from one to six bedrooms, according to Parallel’s website.
In an October 2021 press release, Parallel announced the development, which will also house the University Lutheran Chapel on the ground level. Principal at Parallel David Pierce said A&M was a high priority for the Austin-based real estate development firm when looking to take on new projects.
"This new project is a confluence of a great site, a good cause, fantastic partners and an opportunity to put an amazing product in the heart of Northgate,” Pierce said in the release. “We are excited to create a unique living experience that elevates the lives and the needs of today's student residents."
The new high-rise will feature a terrace-level pool with hot tubs, fire pits, a sand volleyball court and a Jumbotron as well as will house a stage for live performances. Additionally, there will also be a fitness center and lounge areas featuring individual and group spaces as well as a sky lounge. The public will also be able to enjoy a coffee bar and bistro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.