In a tradition dating back to 1899, over 6,000 students will receive their Aggie Ring in the Clayton W. Williams, Jr. Alumni Center on April 13 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and April 14 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Though there are six Ring Days each year, the three largest take place in September, November and April, with April being the largest overall. The December, May and August Ring Days are typically the smallest with only a few hundred Aggie Rings distributed.
Aggie Rings are earned by undergraduate students with at least 90 hours and graduate students who complete a predetermined percentage of their degree progress, which differs from program to program. Most April Ring Day recipients qualified to order their ring at the end of the fall semester.
While all Aggie rings share a similar design, students do have the choice of two different sizes, three distinct materials and two unique finishes.
For the largest Ring Day of the year, 3,255, or 48%, of rings ordered are the larger size while 3,505, or 52%, are the smaller, and 40% of recipients ordered diamonds. As part of the several types of rings available to order, 5,942, or 88%, of recipients purchased 10K and 625, or 9%, ordered 14K. Additionally, 1,678 rings, or 25%, purchased have an antique finish and 4,813, or 71%, have a natural finish. Other additional styles include Polara, which 3% of students ordered and white gold, which 1% of students ordered.
Class of 2023 and 2024 make up the largest percentage of ring recipients this year but there are 110 recipients from the Class of 2022 and 208 from the Class of 2025.
The over 45,000 expected attendees will be assisted by 421 volunteers and association staff. Parking is not available at the Alumni Center, but ring recipients and guests are encouraged to pay for parking in the West Campus Garage. Shuttles will run at regular intervals between the parking garage and Alumni Center from 8:15 a.m. to one hour after the conclusion of each Ring Day.
Ring recipients and their guests may enter the north end of the Williams Ring Lawn during their 15-minute ticketed time slot, which needs to be pulled from AggieNetwork.com, and should bring with them their ring receipt, student ID and driver’s license or passport.
Live updates, including schedule delays will be announced on @AggieNetwork social media accounts. Students, friends and family attending April Ring Day can find more information by visiting the Aggie Network website at the QR code below.
