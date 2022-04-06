With continued construction of Aggie Park, the Kyle Field Ford Hall of Champions will welcome 6,509 Aggie Ring recipients and their guests on Thursday, April 7 and Friday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the largest Ring Days of the year.
Out of the 6,509 rings, 3,179, or 49%, are men’s while 3,330, or 51%, are women’s, according to a press release from The Association of Former Students. Various types of rings were ordered with 5,680, or 87%, as 10K gold, 688, or 10%, as 14K, 161, or 2%, as Polara and 62, or 1%, as white gold. Out of all recipients, 38% have ordered diamonds in their rings.
The classes of 2022 and 2023 make up a majority of the ring recipients, but there are also 193 students from the Class of 2024 included in the total and 102 from the Class of 2021. Students receiving their rings will be assisted by 73 Association employees as well as 375 volunteers, including 56 students as they pick up their Aggie gold.
To ease ring pick-up, the Association suggests students have their ring tickets ready when entering the gates at Kyle Field. Groups will be called at each entrance, with last names starting with A through G entering at the southwest activation tower and last names starting with H through Z entering through the northwest activation tower.
Ring recipients should ensure they arrive no earlier than 15 minutes before their selected time slot and bring two forms of identification, including their ring receipt, driver’s license or student ID.
Parking will be available for purchase for guests, and students can use their assigned parking passes in available lots.
“Ring recipients and guests are encouraged to utilize paid parking in the West Campus Garage, University Center Garage and the Gene Stallings Blvd. Garage,” the release reads. “Dedicated shuttles will not run to Kyle Field.”
For live updates regarding Ring Day, recipients and guests can follow @AggieNetwork on Twitter for any announced changes to the regularly scheduled plan.
“Any changes to our delivery schedule due to weather will be posted on these sites, as well as on AggieNetwork.com. Stormy conditions, including wind and lightning, could impact the Ring Day schedule,” the release reads. “Under such circumstances, guests are advised to take shelter in the northwest and southwest activation towers of Kyle Field, or in the Memorial Student Center or University Center Garage.”
