Three additional COVID-19 vaccine pop-up stations will be added starting the week of Sept. 20 for staff and students scattered throughout the Texas A&M campus, as announced in a campus-wide email.
In a push to get campus members vaccinated, university administration announced in a Sept. 17 campus-wide email the addition of these new walk-up sites throughout campus after receiving faculty feedback during the first weeks of the semester.
According to the email, the three pop-up vaccination centers for the upcoming week include:
“Sterling Evans Library in the study area near Starbucks on Monday, Sept. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon.
“The 12th Man Hall in the Memorial Student Center on Tuesday, Sept. 21 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
“The Corps Quad at the Plank LLC Lobby on Wednesday, Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. to noon.”
The A.P. Beutel Health Center will continue to offer vaccinations on a daily basis by appointment.
As an incentive to get campus vaccinated, the university is hosting a raffle for anyone fully vaccinated by Oct. 14. A&M announced on Sept. 3 that there would be five students to receive a year’s worth of tuition totaling $14,500, while five faculty members will receive prizes including cash and football tickets among other prize choices.
