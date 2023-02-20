Candidates for the 2023-24 Student Government Association elections were finalized on Friday, Feb. 17 by Election Commissioner Yasaswi Gogineni. The candidates are as follows:
Student body president:
Bailey Greenwood, university studies junior
Christian Newton, biomedical sciences junior
Cate Craddock, marketing junior
Alexander Chaiken, biomedical sciences junior
Hudson Kraus, finance junior
Senior Yell Leader:
Andres Aguilera, accounting junior
Thomas Greve, philosophy junior *
Ethan Davis, political science junior *
Trevor Yelton, construction science junior *
Henry Waggoner, electronic systems engineering technology junior
Junior Yell Leader:
Jake Carter, finance sophomore *
Grayson Poage, civil engineering sophomore *
*Denotes candidates running with 5 For Yell
The Student Body President Debate will take place on Feb. 23 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. followed by the Yell Leader Panel from 6:45-7:30 p.m. in the Memorial Student Center Flag Room. Voting will open on March 2 at 9 a.m. and close on March 3 at 12 p.m. followed by the unofficial announcement of results no earlier than 7 p.m. at the 12th Man Statue.
