In a game with much to lose and little to gain, the Aggies just couldn’t get the job done.
No. 15 Texas A&M football faltered against the Louisiana State Tigers, scoring only once in the first half. In front of the 91,595 screaming fans of Tiger Stadium, LSU put on a show, totalling over 400 offensive yards while neutralizing A&M’s usual go-to game-changers. In the end, a late comeback couldn’t get the job done, and the Aggies finished the 2021 regular season on a disappointing note.
Here is how social media reacted to A&M’s fourth loss the year:
Well that was an annoying loss for Texas A&M. Give up a 4th and 7. Then single coverage on Jenkins who’s killed them all night. Jenkins pushed off - that was clear offensive PI - but can’t put yourself in that situation. Incredibly frustrating.— Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) November 28, 2021
I dunno how Texas A&M scored all them points against Alabama— Patrick Magee (@Patrick_Magee) November 28, 2021
Keep whining Aggies….— Josh Innes (@JoshInnesShow) November 28, 2021
Ty Davis-Price out here manhandling this Aggies defense— Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) November 28, 2021
General disappointment officially took its place as a season-long trend for the Aggies, recording their eighth four-loss season in the last decade. Having entered the fall campaign with a No. 6 AP preseason ranking, the maroon and white simply failed to meet the expectations most held for them just three short months ago.
Tennessee and Texas A&M had the same SEC record this year. I'm sure everyone expected that before the season.— Chris Fallica (@chrisfallica) November 28, 2021
Texas A&M fans are impervious to such losses: pic.twitter.com/WYFPi54jmb— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 28, 2021
Texas A&M was No. 6 in the preseason AP Poll and finished 5th in the SEC West. They beat Alabama though. Jimbo Fisher is going to get another raise.— Patrick Schmidt (@PatrickASchmidt) November 28, 2021
Why does it always feel like "this year" is supposed to be Texas A&M's year, only for the Aggies to finish the regular season at 8-4?That's got to be annoying, no?— Trey Mongrue (@TreyMongrue) November 28, 2021
But even in defeat, a few A&M players had solid performances, including graduate defensive lineman Micheal Clemons and redshirt sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada.
Texas A&M D-line is feasting— Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) November 28, 2021
LSU has been just awful this season at the scramble drill. Auburn, Arkansas and now Texas A&M— Steven Pappas (@StevenPappas_TV) November 28, 2021
#Lsu nearly just had a clear blindside Calzada sack. Instead, he spins out, throws a short completion and the receiver runs sideline to sideline for a touchdown. Brutal flip right there. Aggies take a 24-20 lead.— Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) November 28, 2021
Many A&M players — and their parents — used social media as an opportunity to vent frustrations after giving away the lead with just 20 seconds left in the game. Most of these were not received well.
THEM REFS NEED TO BE FIRED!!!!!!— Demani Richardson (@therealdemani) November 28, 2021
I let you all down when everyone needed me the most… Won’t question his plan… I’ll just keep on keeping on— Leon O’Neal Jr (@WakeEmUp9) November 28, 2021
You have to run the ball on 3rd and 1 SMH…#Gigem— Fred Spiller (@fred_spiller) November 28, 2021
Announced after the game, LSU coach Ed Orgeron will not lead the Tigers in the team’s newly earned bowl game in a month’s time, making this win a monumental night for a coach and team that captured the national championship less than two years ago.
What a postgame scene in Ed Orgeron's final game as #LSU head coach - the Tigers stun No. 15 Texas A&M to become bowl eligible ... @Coach_EdOrgeron said afterwards he will NOT coach in the bowl game, instead he's heading to Destin to take some time off @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/uGm4acZY0l— Ricardo LeCompte (@RLeCompteTV) November 28, 2021
Ed Orgeron’s last home game at LSU is a wild comeback win against Texas A&M and Jimbo Fisher. Since 2018, Orgeron’s record is 36-14. Jimbo Fisher is 34-14.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 28, 2021
#LSU remains undefeated in Tiger Stadium against Texas A&M since the Aggies joined the SEC in 2012.@LSUfootball now 5-0 against A&M in Death Valley as conference foes.— Michael Bonnette (@LSUBonnette) November 28, 2021
Like almost the entirety of the Southeastern Conference, barring Vanderbilt, A&M will take the field one last time with the 2021 roster. Bowl matchups are expected to be finalized in the coming weeks.
That’s 13 bowl-eligible SEC teams.— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) November 28, 2021
