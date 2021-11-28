In a game with much to lose and little to gain, the Aggies just couldn’t get the job done.

No. 15 Texas A&M football faltered against the Louisiana State Tigers, scoring only once in the first half. In front of the 91,595 screaming fans of Tiger Stadium, LSU put on a show, totalling over 400 offensive yards while neutralizing A&M’s usual go-to game-changers. In the end, a late comeback couldn’t get the job done, and the Aggies finished the 2021 regular season on a disappointing note.

Here is how social media reacted to A&M’s fourth loss the year:

General disappointment officially took its place as a season-long trend for the Aggies, recording their eighth four-loss season in the last decade. Having entered the fall campaign with a No. 6 AP preseason ranking, the maroon and white simply failed to meet the expectations most held for them just three short months ago.

But even in defeat, a few A&M players had solid performances, including graduate defensive lineman Micheal Clemons and redshirt sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada.

Many A&M players ⁠— and their parents ⁠— used social media as an opportunity to vent frustrations after giving away the lead with just 20 seconds left in the game. Most of these were not received well.

Calzada's post-LSU reaction

Announced after the game, LSU coach Ed Orgeron will not lead the Tigers in the team’s newly earned bowl game in a month’s time, making this win a monumental night for a coach and team that captured the national championship less than two years ago.

Like almost the entirety of the Southeastern Conference, barring Vanderbilt, A&M will take the field one last time with the 2021 roster. Bowl matchups are expected to be finalized in the coming weeks.

