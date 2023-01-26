Batt Signal logo
On this week's episode of The Batt Signal, news editor Caroline Wilburn discusses the admission status for the Class of 2027, life & arts senior reporter John Chapa describes an upcoming Ink Masters’ event in Aggieland and editor-in-chief Michaela Rush recounts the most recent burning of Student Bonfire.

