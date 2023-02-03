On this week’s episode of The Batt Signal, assistant news editor Ana Renfroe discusses Wednesday’s class cancelation, senior news reporter Jack Lee gives an update on student senate lobbying for open education resources and opinion columnist Charis Adkins shares her thoughts on the transparency of tuition and student fees.
The Batt Signal Episode 30: Splash, support and spending
- By Ana Renfroe @aeoenia1
Ana Renfroe
Asst. news editor
Ana Renfroe is an English freshman and the assistant news editor for The Battalion.
