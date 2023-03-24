Home Turf podcast logo
Graphic by Cameron Johnson

After a long spring break, The Battalion sports desk sits down to recap the SEC Tournament and NCAA Tournament for Texas A&M basketball and summarize the LSU series and the final Rice matchup for A&M baseball. Don't miss out on a clip from coach Jim Schlossnagle and a questionable statement from Alabama head coach Nick Saban. 

