For this week's episode of Calculated Culture, Arts Criticism writer Sydnei Miles, Assistant Life & Arts Editor Emma Lawson and Life & Arts Editor Ruben Hernandez discuss Ginny and Georgia season 2 and movies from the past that made us into who we are today.
TW: Suicide mentioned 11:00 - 11:30
