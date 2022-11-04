Friday night’s Midnight Yell, ahead of Texas A&M’s game against the Florida Gators, was canceled via Twitter announcement by university officials due to harsh weather conditions in Brazos County.
According to Texas A&M, severe weather is defined as any aspect of the weather which can pose a threat to life and property. These threats include severe thunderstorms, lightning, tornadoes and severe winter weather.
Students are recommended to follow instructions as provided by the university, listen to radio and television for weather updates and check with media for return-to-work status.
