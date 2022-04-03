Uploaded assignment to CANVAS? Check.
Backpack and refillable water bottle ready to go? Check.
Enough sleep to focus in class? Mmm … can you repeat that question? I don’t think I understand.
When 33% of college students report that sleep problems have affected academic performance – lower grades on exams or important projects, an incomplete in a class or a decision to drop a course – Gotta a little story for ya, Ags!
Actually, the experts have an important story for ya.
A systematic analysis of 89 separate studies report college students experience depression (34%), anxiety (32%) and sleep disturbances (33%) as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a meta-analysis published by the National Institute of Health in July 2021.
Healthy sleep is vital to more than academic success – it’s the foundation of overall mental and physical health, safety and quality of life.
Breaking it Down – Zs and Sneezes
Healthy brain function and physical health directly relate to sleep patterns. A good night’s sleep means the brain is resting and getting ready to take in and learn new tasks, pay attention and be creative. All of these are all affected by the amount and quality of rest the brain is getting.
Since everyone’s metabolism is always running, even when asleep, students can forget that sleep is as important as eating well and exercising, according to Taylor Newhouse, a registered dietitian who was quoted in a recent Texas A&M Today article.
Mentally, sleep deprivation can alter parts of the brain linked to depression, suicide and risky decision making. Emotionally, lack of sleep leads to frustration, crankiness, worry or inability to interact socially situations. All of these affect student life and workload.
One way to be mindful is to organize school with a sleep schedule which and allows time for breaks and rest. This is recommended by Dr. Mary Ann Covey, director of Counseling & Psychological Services at Texas A&M University in an article on Texas A&M Today.
Safety is a large concern for the amount of sleep you get. Those who are sleep deprived can’t perform functions, such as driving a car, the same way one would with good rest. Lack of sleep could lead to microsleeps which are involuntary mini sleeps that you can’t control. It is important to get good rest so this does not happen when performing tasks that endanger your safety.
Something that helps with getting restful sleep is practicing daily mindfulness and meditation. This is highly recommended by Bradley Bogdan, LCSW-S, clinical social work supervisor at the Department of Psychiatry in the Texas A&M College of Medicine in a Texas A&M Today article. Both sleep and meditation can improve your concentration and regulate your mood, which will make you better able to cope with stress.
Until you get restful sleep your body will feel tired and the need to catch up on the rest you have lost. Try to pay back your sleep debt, which is necessary to maintain a healthy mind and physical lifestyle, according to Carl Boethel, MD, a sleep expert and clinical assistant professor at the Texas A&M College of Medicine quoted in an article on Texas A&M Today.
