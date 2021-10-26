The fall season is here, and with Halloween right around the corner, Texas A&M students shared their spooky plans and thrilling costumes to show off their festive spirit.
While Halloween allows the thrilling opportunity to embody a cherished memory for many, others have also said the fall weather also makes the holiday season more enjoyable. Regional planning junior Kristina Hansen said the weather is what really draws her toward the season.
“It starts getting colder outside but not so much that I have to start using hot packs,” Hansen said, “I just love fall in general and the cooler weather.”
Many agreed the best part of the season is getting the opportunity to express their Halloween spirit with costumes, decorations and other exciting festivities. Psychology junior Sophia Doran said she plans on taking the opportunity to celebrate the holiday in her own special way.
“I am planning on having a nice, calm day full of Halloween movies and a group costume photo session with my roommates,” Doran said. “We are planning on dressing up as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles because it was a perfect group costume.”
Hansen said her possible plans for celebrating the holiday is attending a Halloween party and even considers dressing up as none other than a 12th Man towel.
“I might be going to a Halloween party ... I do not have a costume yet, but I will probably go as a character from a movie,” Hansen said. “My second option would be to dress up as the 12th Man towel.”
Despite Halloween being seen as a time for students to go out and enjoy some frights, many students have decided to take a more relaxing approach, and instead will enjoy other aspects Halloween has to offer. Psychology junior Daniela Porro said she hasn’t gone trick-or-treating since middle school, so she’s not really sure how to celebrate the season, but said she has appreciation for the opportunity Halloween has for others.
“I do like it when kids come around with their little trick-or-treat bags and their cute costumes asking for candy. I really like that aspect of Halloween; it brings the community together to make it fun for kids,” Porro said. “I have no costume, but if I could choose a costume, then I would probably dress up as a scary character. Michael Myers, Jason or Scream. A classic costume. I think people don't dress up in these costumes as much anymore, but I really enjoy the ‘scary’ roleplay.”
The celebrations associated with the Halloween season festivities are arguably some of the most fun and thrilling activities that come yearly to give people the fright of their lives or a little freedom to be who or whatever they want, Porro said. Due to the festivities being scaled back last year due to COVID-19. Porro said, the A&M community is more than excited to be able to once again celebrate the spooktacular holiday.
When getting ready for Halloween, Doran said it can be difficult when looking for ideas on how to celebrate the season. It can become quite frustrating when searching for affordable costumes, decor and even candy.
“Surprisingly enough the best place to get candy is the day after Halloween, but generally, you can find a lot and the Dollar Tree and even Five and Below,” Doran said.
For costumes and decorations, Porro said some online sources also provide good finds.
“Amazon or Etsy [are both] good [sites] for finding high quality costumes and Halloween decorations,” Porro said.
Doran said she enjoys the Halloween season overall for the creative and special memories created for different individuals.
“What I like about the Halloween season is being able to see everyone adopt and find and embody the childhood joy of Halloween,” Doran said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.