Located in the North Park Shopping Center in Bryan, the Saints & Sinners Cafe has separate menus for healthier foods “fit for the soul” and comfort food pairings for the “lovable little miscreants.”
Opened on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 the restaurant began with slow and steady traffic but recently experienced a boom in guests. In 2020, co-owners Joey Todd and fiancée Lisa Squier visited a Las Vegas eatery advertised as a “donut bar.” They were disappointed to find out the shop only sold donuts. They then came up with the idea to open a place that served fried sweets, like donuts, with cold beer.
Todd and Squier came across the current location in early 2022 and began work to open the restaurant. Todd said the concept of the restaurant’s name is based around the two halves of the menu.
“One half of the menu is somewhat healthy stuff and the other half is stuff that is a little excessive,” Todd said.
Beyond the menu, the Saints & Sinners Cafe has a “Canna Bar” with mixed drinks free of alcohol and fused with shots of Cannabidiol (CBD) and Delta-8 THC. Todd said he makes an effort to source as many local ingredients and products as possible. With coffee from Polite Coffee Roasters and Texas-made craft beers from companies like Blackwater Draw and Brazos Valley Brewing, Saints & Sinners Cafe is staying local.
“[We prefer to work with] anybody … that’s a local producer,” Todd said. “And then the rest of the beers [on tap] are all from Texas.”
Todd said he plans to expand the store’s hours and move to a larger location. At this time, the restaurant is only open for lunch and dinner five days a week, Tuesday through Saturday. Todd said he hopes to start serving breakfast and stay open later as more staff is hired.
“We originally envisioned [Saints & Sinners Cafe] as an all-day hangout,” Todd said. “You can come and get an essentially bottomless cup of coffee and study all day.”
Customer Jorge Perez visited the cafe soon after it opened and spoke highly of its food and drinks. Perez said both he and a friend were equally excited about the meals.
“I could not stop eating the nachos,” Perez said. “[My friend] is vegetarian and she thought [the black bean burger] was one of the best she has ever had.”
Perez stated the portion sizes were big enough to last him and his dining partner till the day after. He said that their burgers and fries had not deteriorated in quality after a night in the fridge.
“The portion sizes were also great for the price,” Perez said. “When [my friend and I] had the leftovers for lunch the next day, we were just as satisfied.”
Currently at a perfect five stars on Google reviews, the Saints & Sinners Cafe has glowing compliments regarding the food, the atmosphere of the restaurant as well as the efficient and friendly staff team. Reviewer Mercedes Pena uploaded pictures of and gushed about her delicious meal, and said she would return soon.
“The chicken was fried perfectly and was so juicy, and the fries had the best seasoning and crisp!” Pena said. “[I] will definitely be coming back often.”
To learn more about the Saints & Sinners Cafe, visit its website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.