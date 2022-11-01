Ronin invites the community to celebrate a holiday that doesn’t receive as much recognition as Halloween.
On Tuesday, Nov. 1, enjoy dinner and a fun activity at the farm-to-table restaurant to round off Dia de los Muertos.
Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a two-day-long event to remember friends and family who have died. Mexico and areas with large Mexican populations typically observe the event.
Ronin is a local restaurant located in Downtown Bryan that uses fresh grown produce and pasture raised meat in all its dishes from its local farm. Ronin co-owner Amanda Light said the restaurant wanted to showcase the traditions that surround the holiday.
“We started these events with the hope of sharing a bit about the tradition of the holiday,” Light said.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the first course will be served promptly at 7:00 p.m. The restaurant will source seasonal food from its own farm for its event catered to all members of the community. The hope is to bring the best of what is in season to the table, Light said.
“Anybody is invited to attend,”Light said. “The event is family-friendly, although we don’t expect a lot of kids. We accept walk ups but advise that guests buy tickets in advance.”
Ronin celebrates the traditional holiday with a unique twist of its own: a murder mystery. Staff members will walk around in costume as members of the dead and share how they died table to table, Light said.
“The goal [of] the murder mystery is to have a little improv fun with our team,” Light said. “Each of us has our face painted in varying ways, some with correlation to the character being portrayed, along with props like axes, knives or even a chainsaw. Each of the characters will be walking around sharing their story and alibi. This makes for an incredibly interactive [experience] for our guests and our team.”
The dinner will conclude at 9:30 p.m. with the announcement of the murderer. Attendees who guess the murderer correctly will be entered into a raffle for a gift certificate to one of Ronin’s Full Moon dinners.
In addition to staff members dressing up for the murder mystery aspect, the restaurant will be decorated for the time of the year with traditional Papel Picado and an Ofrenda, where offerings are made to the deceased to honor them.
“There will be a traditional ofrenda on the day of the dinner,” Light said. “We invite our guests to bring photos of their deceased loved ones to place on the altar. The day is really a celebration of them after all.”
To learn more about Ronin’s Dia de los Muertos dinner and the murder mystery, visit their website.
