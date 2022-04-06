While the phrase “Ring by Spring” might ring wedding bells to some, Aggies take the expression to a different meaning. With less than six weeks to go until the last day of classes, students at Texas A&M with 90 or more credit hours are eligible to receive their piece of Aggie gold.
On Thursday, April 7 and Friday, April 8, Aggie Ring days will be held in the Ford Hall of Champions inside Kyle Field. According to the Aggie Network, over 6,500 rings will be given this week.
Ring recipients should bring their ring ticket and two forms of identification, whether that be a driver’s license, student ID or ring receipt. Recipients and their guests are recommended to park in West Campus Garage, and students with valid parking permits may park in any Lot 100 space.
Students celebrate receiving their rings in several ways, but a common celebration is the famous Aggie Ring Dunk. Though most dunk their rings in stale beer, some, like telecommunication and media studies sophomore Avery Kary, christen their gold in other ways.
“Since I am still underage, I am having an ice cream party. My friends and I are dunking our rings in ice cream,” Kary said. “I’m excited to see my friends and family come together to celebrate.”
The Aggie Ring symbolizes a student’s hard work and dedication over the course of 90 credit hours. For Aggie Network Student Ambassador and industrial distribution junior Megan Tamplen, the ring holds a deeper meaning outside of the university.
“I have started looking for Aggie Rings as networking opportunities outside of the university,” Tamplen said. “It means more in terms of networking for me and getting closer with the Aggie Network.”
As a student ambassador, Tamplen represents the Association of Former Students for the current student body. Ambassadors educate the student body about the impact of the Association outside of their time at A&M, Tamplen said.
For others, receiving their Aggie Ring is another way to celebrate A&M’s history of tradition. Nursing junior Peyton Shamp said receiving her Aggie Ring represents student unity.
“I love all of the traditions that A&M has,” Shamp said. “I feel like people here are all pretty united under the tradition and school spirit that we have. It’s not something that you experience at a lot of other universities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.