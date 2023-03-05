Built in 1998, and named in honor of the former mayor of College Station in 2004, the Larry J. Ringer Library offers a wide variety of books, resources and events for the community.
Ringer Library is one of three libraries that are a part of an interlocal agreement formed between Bryan and College Station to build a branch library in College Station. The other two libraries of the branch library system include Clara B. Mounce Public Library and Carnegie History center.
Ringer Branch Manager Derika Bailey said she supervises all operations and logistics that take place at the local library branch.
“I oversee the building and staffing here at Ringer,” Bailey said. “I run a lot of the free programs that we offer and make sure staff is overseeing their programs as well.”
Ringer Library offers a variety of programs for all members of the community. There are programs for students K-12, college and secondary education, foreign speakers and adults, Bailey said.
“We have a classics and coffee club, something to do for fun that isn’t just school related … we have an evening book club, story time for younger kids, an English speaking group for foreign-born speakers,” Bailey said.
Each of the three libraries offer unique resources and programs for the community. Bailey said more typical resources can be found at Ringer and Mounce, while Carnegie doesn’t check out library books.
“Ringer and Mounce are your more traditional libraries while Carnegie [History Center] is more for historical research,” Bailey said. “Carnegie’s pooled resources include Ancestry.com, geology records and court records for Bryan that date back to the 1800s.”
Majority of Ringer’s programs operate weekly throughout the year in their various spaces. Ringer offers private study rooms that can be booked ahead of time for two hour slots. In addition, there are numerous spaces around the library for the public to read a book or work on a project. Ringer Library receives the largest influx of people during the months of summer. Bailey said this is due to the fact that the community has more flexibility and is looking for things to do.
“All public libraries are busiest during the months of June, July and August,” Bailey said. “Summer reading programs are the bread and butter of what students will spend their time doing at the library. Librarians don’t get the summer off, unlike students. I’m going on a vacation in August and that’s unheard of [for librarians].”
On top of these programs, Ringer has multiple volunteering opportunities for students in high school and college. There is not a dire need for volunteers at the moment, but Ringer will eagerly accept volunteers during the busy summer months, Bailey said.
“Our volunteers typically help with shelving and putting books up,” Bailey said. “Many volunteers also help set up our programs. For example, many will help with art prep for our crafts programs, cutting shapes for kids to use for art and crafts.”
To learn more about Ringer Library or obtain a library card, visit their website.
