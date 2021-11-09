The 102nd annual celebration of Veterans Day is Thursday, Nov. 11. To remember the service of U.S. military members, Texas A&M and the Bryan-College Station community will host a variety of events from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14.
Time: Nov. 11 at 5:30 p.m.
Location: Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial, 3101 Harvey Road, College Station
Hosted by: Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Board, the City of Bryan and the City of College Station
Cost: Free to attend
Time: Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Museum of the American G.I, 19124 Highway 6 South, College Station
Hosted by: Museum of the American G.I.
Cost: $10 per person
Recognition of Landis S. Cervenka, Class of 1969
Time: Nov. 11 at 3 p.m.
Location: Jack K. Williams Administration Building, 400 Bizzell St., College Station
Hosted by: Texas A&M’s Class of 1969
Cost: Free to attend
Year-Round Veteran Resources
Provides financial assistance and advice, including federal benefits and education abroad benefits, to veterans and their families.
Veteran Resource & Support Center
“Serving well those who have served” through transition programs, peer leadership, educational programming and veteran community. Those who stop in the office during business hours on Nov. 11 can also enjoy a sweet treat.
Professional network through LinkedIn for Aggie Veterans, providing support in the areas of academic success, financial fitness, community strength and career readiness.
