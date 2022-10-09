The Texas A&M Student Recreation Center, otherwise known as the Rec, is currently offering free “try before you buy” classes to any member of the student body. Any and all speciality classes, ranging from pilates to ballet to boxing, are completely free from Oct. 10 to 16.
Prices for speciality classes at the Rec normally range anywhere from $28 to $80 per session depending on member status. The Recreation Center is open from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. on weekdays and is home to over 500,000 square feet of recreation space.
The Rec has clear goals set in place to help reach students.
“Our mission is to promote activity, wellness and development by providing high quality, inclusive experiences and facilities for the students and community of Texas A&M University. Our vision is to be the nation's leader in collegiate recreation, inspiring the lifelong pursuit of health and wellness,” according to the Rec website.
Kinesiology freshman Hannah Brown recalled what exactly the Rec has contributed to her freshman experience.
“As a freshman, the Rec has given me a place to get any frustration out that comes with learning a whole new school and city,” Brown said.“One day at the Rec I asked a girl to spot me and she was so kind and helpful, which was a huge relief because I was so nervous about talking to someone I didn’t know, especially as a new freshman.”
Classes allow groups of students who have common interests to build community, while receiving all the other benefits of physical exercise. Engineering sophomore Brianna Holifield said the Rec has given her an outlet in addition to the benefits she sees in taking classes on campus.
“The Rec has allowed for me both a mental and physical outlet when I’m in the midst of everything being an Aggie means,” Holifield said. “This includes rigorous classes, being involved in student organizations and many other events."
Holifield said she is interested in trying out a boxing class at the Rec.
"I've always loved boxing," Holifield said. "I think it could benefit my strength building, increase my cardio and help me feel safer as a young woman. Taking classes at the Rec would of course allow me to improve my physical stamina, but it would also allow me to meet other Aggies with similar interests.”
Students can sign up for free trial classes at https://recconnect.tamu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.