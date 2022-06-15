With many students staying in town over the summer with much more free time than during the semester, the Bryan-College Station area has many interesting culinary options from all types of cuisines for unfussy eaters and food enthusiasts alike.
In regards to restaurants there are three main considerations: flavor, consistency and service. In this list, uniqueness is another factor as these establishments are exclusive to the BCS area.
Honorable Mentions:
Bangkok Thai Kitchen, $ – Homestyle Thai cuisine
Address: 507 N Harvey Mitchell Pkwy, Bryan, TX 77807
Don Chente, $ – Birria, barbacoa and all-day breakfast
Address: 712 E Villa Maria Rd # 110, Bryan, TX 77802
The List:
40 Tempura: Japanese, $-$$
Nestled far down on Texas Avenue, 40 Tempura is one of the Bryan-College Station area’s finest restaurants and has by far the most authentic Japanese food. Stopping by for either lunch or dinner, 40 offers impossibly light and crispy tempura along with fresh sashimi and bento boxes. The service and care put into the food is second to none. Make sure to eat here earlier in the day — though the lunch menu is limited, the prices are comparable to your favorite chicken sandwich restaurant.
Address: 2551 Texas Ave S SuiteSuit D, College Station, TX 77840
Casa Do Brasil: All-you-can-eat Steakhouse, $$$
Whether you feel like eating as many cuts of steak as you can or celebrating an event with family, Casa is a great place to treat yourself. Their amazing salad bar breaks up the meatiness, with a wide selection of steaks even in the less expensive meal options. Casa Do Brasil has one more location in Houston, but makes the list because of its ambience and unique dining experience it offers to the area.
“[Casa Do Brasil is] a high end steakhouse with a variety of fifteen great meats,” Missee Mora, sales and events manager for Casa Do Brasil, said. “The salad bar is well-stocked with cheeses, soups and meats like prosciutto and salami.”
Address: 1665 Greens Prairie Rd, College Station, TX 77845
Burger Mojo: Fast Food, $
Burger Mojo has been a late-night staple and is typically busy during all hours of finals week for good reason: their consistently satisfying burgers are available for dine-in anytime. Though justifiably pricey for fast food, try to eat inside as their dine-in portions appear to be bigger than ordering drive-thru.
“It’s really nice and a great place to study,” engineering major and frequent customer Connor Malone said.
Address: 209 University Dr E, College Station, TX 77840
The Village Café: American Brunch, $
Waking up late or going to classes before breakfast is no longer a problem with The Village, located in the heart of downtown Bryan. It is also a great place to sit down and study, especially with the longer wait times on busy days. Their monthly specials add interest to the menu, which offers a number of sandwiches and breakfast plate options. Ask for the crispy bacon, and try the butter and sugar that comes with each meal’s serving of bread and jam.
“The atmosphere, food, and drinks are amazing,” psychology senior and self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur Irma Ramirez said.
Address: 210 W 26th St, Bryan, TX 77803
Fargo’s Pit BBQ: Barbecue, $$
Now in a new and expanded location with dine-in, Fargo’s Pit is still one of the best barbecuerestaurants in Bryan-College Station. Owner and pit-master Alan Caldwell’s closely-guarded smoking method produces flavorful and juicy meats with great seasoning. Try the brisket!
Address: 1701 S Texas Ave, Bryan, TX 77802
