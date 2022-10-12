Alpha Delta Pi, or ADPi, hosts an annual fundraiser for its primary philanthropy. The fundraiser includes delicious breakfast food as dinner at the sorority’s own house.
In the name of giving back, ADPi is hosting its fall fundraiser with a buffet-style, all-you-can-eat meal. With bacon, sausage, and eggs, the funds raised will be donated to the general operations fund belonging to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas, or RMHC-CTx.
One of the primary charities the international sorority supports is the Ronald McDonald House Charities. University chapters, like those at A&M and The University of Texas, specifically support the more localized RMHC-CTx in providing resources for the families of those who have children receiving medical attention.
With help from organization representatives and led by the chapter president, ADPi members have worked together time and time again to make this event a success. Currently, accounting senior Darby Hurley is in the tail-end of her term as president of ADPi. Darby said she’s had an extremely positive experience hosting PiHOP year after year.
“It’s been amazing,” Hurley said. “I’ve loved every second of it.”
Darby said that ADPi was a panhellenic organization that emphasized different aspects of college life, such associal, service-based, leadership and academic. She noted that no matter the reason a student joined, ADPi was dedicated to make a difference in their lives.
“Every girl is looking for something different when they go through sorority experiences,” Hurley said. “Trying to find ways to combine those two: growing sisterhood and making friends while also giving back to your community in really large ways.”
Brazos Valley development director Tanner Williams explained the impact PiHOP’s fundraising had on RMHC-CTx’s mission.
“Our mission of keeping families close to the care that their children need while hospitalized is very present,” Williams said. “The PiHOP really sets that tone to help us with [our] financial needs.”
The purpose of RMHC is to fulfill any needs the families of those with children in the hospital may have. This can mean a range of things, from rooms to stay in to their “Healing Hearts” program that provides burial assistance and grief support groups. Whether the patient was involved in a vehicular accident or required to stay in the newborn intensive care unit, or NICU, as long as they are under 21, RMHC’s resources are free of charge.
Williams spoke of his experience managing volunteer programs, he was constantly impressed with ADPi leadership’s work and PiHOP as a whole.
“It’s a big, fun, festive event that celebrates ADPi and [RMHC],” Williams said. “Come hungry.”
