Hundreds of theater-lovers gathered in a pinked-out Bethancourt Ballroom for the OPAS season 51 announcement on Tuesday, April 18, at 6 p.m. With the theme “Astonishing!”, the program hopes to highlight female protagonists, while offering a variety of programs for all audiences.
OPAS Executive Director Anne Black said the success of the 50th anniversary season’s two sold-out mainstage musicals made planning a follow-up season particularly difficult.
“Piecing a season together to follow a 50th anniversary might seem daunting — it was — but this year’s programming advisory committee met this challenge with great enthusiasm and we were able to create a season that builds on the success of last year,” Black said.
Business honors and marketing senior Bella Correa, one of the evening’s hosts, is the current director of education outreach and the director of publicity and advertising for OPAS Student Committee. Correa said she looks forward to the lineup announcement because it allows her to spend time with community members.
“Getting to hear the shows is very exciting, a lot of us are really big fans of Broadway shows, and it’s really exciting to see shows that we’ve come to love over the years finally arrive at A&M, and shows that maybe we’ve never heard of,” Correa said. “It’s a really good way to get involved with the community in a way that’s different than a normal performance night … getting to do [special events] with your friends is super fun.”
For those interested in joining the student side of OPAS, Correa said the organization has been a great way for her to stay involved with the arts, even as she pursues a business degree.
“I did theater in high school and it was a huge part of my life, and I was looking for a way to stay involved in it, even as a non-theater or non-performance major, and OPAS was just a great outlet for that,” Correa said. “I love being involved with the behind-the-scenes part of theater, so it was a great way to do that and meet friends who are also big fans of theater and want to be involved in the arts and bond over that.”
Sandra Schwartz, an OPAS season ticket holder, said she is particularly excited about the 2023-24 shows because of one of the returning programs, and said there’s something in the lineup for everyone.
“I’m excited for The Barricade Boys because we were here last year and it was a mess with the soundboard, I’m glad they’ll get to come back and do it right,” Schwartz said. “I love how they’ve tried to cover everybody in the community, whether you have little ones or if you’re a 1940s or [19]50s doo-wop fan.”
In addition to the announced lineup, Black said another show is currently in the works, and the team hopes to announce it by the end of the summer.
Fundraising committee OPAS Encore! presented the program with $275,000 — its highest donation yet — to support family programs, special educational programs and enhanced programming by the organization.
Below is a full list of the 2023-24 performances, ordered by date. Season and priority single tickets will be available beginning June 1 in-person at the MSC Box Office and online via the OPAS website.
“Come From Away” Sept. 19-20 at 7:30 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium
“The Barricade Boys” Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium
“Stacey Kent” Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. at Rudder Theatre
“Mean Girls” Nov. 1-2 at 7:30 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium
“Voctave” Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Rudder Theatre
“Jesus Christ Superstar” Nov. 15-16 at 7:30 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium
“Cirque Dreams Holidaze” Dec. 5-6 at 7:30 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium
“To Kill A Mockingbird” Jan. 16-17, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium
“Forever Young” Feb. 6, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. at Rudder Theatre
“Little Women” Feb. 13-14, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium
“The Doo Wop Project” Feb. 21, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium
“Bluey’s Big Play” March 2, 2024 at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m., March 3, 2024 at 2 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium
“Pink Martini featuring China Forbes” March 21, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.