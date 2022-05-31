Memorial Student Center Opera and Performing Arts Society, or MSC OPAS will begin season and priority single ticket sales for the 2022-23 season starting on June 1 at 9 a.m. Tickets are available for purchase at the MSC Box office and online.
The 50th season includes a variety of “intimate gatherings,” “singular sensations,” “family time special events” and main stage musicals, representing classics like “My Fair Lady” and modern Broadway successes like the national tours of “Legally Blonde,” “Anastasia” and “Winnie the Pooh.”
Season ticket holders receive 10-15% off regular ticket prices, as well as early access into shows before single ticket buyers. All performances will be held in Rudder Theater.
Below is a full list of the 2022-23 performances, ordered by date.
“Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock ‘n’ Roll”: Sept. 27-28 at 7:30 p.m. in Rudder Auditorium
“Winnie the Pooh”: Oct 1, at 2 p.m. & 6 p.m. Oct 2, at 2 p.m. in Rudder Theater
“The Other Mozart”: Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m. in Rudder Theater
“Back Home Again: A Tribute to John Denver”: Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. in Rudder Auditorium
“STOMP”: Nov 15 & 16 at 7:30 p.m. in Rudder Auditorium
“Swingle Singers Holiday”: Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. in Rudder Theater
“My Fair Lady: The Lincoln Center Production”: Dec. 6-7 at 7:30 p.m. in Rudder Auditorium
“Lucy Loves Desi”: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom”: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. in Rudder Theater
“The Simon & Garfunkel Story”: Jan. 31 & Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM in Rudder Auditorium
“Dublin Irish Dance”: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. in Rudder Auditorium
“Legally Blonde”: March 1-2, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. in Rudder Auditorium
“Our Planet: Live in Concert”: March 8, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. in Rudder Auditorium
“Anastasia”: March 28-29, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. in Rudder Auditorium
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.