Camaraderie barbecue event where current students and alumni can meet and enjoy a meal together.
This year’s Muster barbecue will be held for the Class of 1973’s 50-year reunion. The barbecue will have live entertainment, free food, games and a chance to meet Aggies from all walks of life.
Recreation, park and tourism science junior Campbell Lewis, working as a camaraderie coordinator for this year’s barbecue, said what to expect for this year.
“[For] our entertainment this year, we are gonna have the band The Barn Dogs performing, the Aggie Wranglers, the Yell Leaders, there’s gonna be an appearance from Reveille and a photo opportunity with our big class of [19]73 number display,” Lewis said.
Applied mathematics sophomore Rachel Warren works alongside Lewis as well, planning to have other food outside of just barbecue.
“We are getting barbecue from C&J’s, a local barbecue restaurant, and we are also getting Whataburger,” Warren said. “We are having brisket, sausage, the sides and all the fixings.”
Lewis said the barbecue will be reserved for the reunion class members and current students will get Whataburger.
“For games we will have cornhole, dominos, Jenga and cards cause who doesn’t love the classic barbecue games,” Warren said.
As a host last year, Warren said she was able to sit down with some of the class members and talk to them about their memories at Texas A&M. “That was one of the very last classes that was all male,” Warren said. “I sat with some of the guys, a lot of them were in the Corps [of Cadets] so they told me all about their time in the Corps and they told me about this thing called ‘fish sandwiches.’”
Warren said a “fish sandwich” is when they would get a freshman, duct tape them between two mattresses and shove them off the side of their Corps dorms onto the ground.
“Their experiences were not any different than ours now,” Warren said. “I thought that was a really cool experience to hear that they went through a lot of the similar struggles that we as current students are experiencing.”
Lewis said the biggest issue they have run into right now will be whether or not it is going to rain.
“If it does rain we are moving it inside into Duncan Dining Hall,” Lewis said. “The people on campus have been really helpful with making sure that this can still be an event.”
Denice Resendez, Class of 1986, said she attended last year’s Muster barbecue with her family.
“You get a chance to have lunch with former [students] as well as current Aggies, and reminisce about your days at Texas A&M with the current students and those friends that you’ve lost,” Denice said. “In our instance you go and visit family and the family of loved ones who have passed over the years.”
Denice said her son Daniel Resendez, Class of 2022, was on the committee, so she got a chance to meet a lot of his classmates that were involved.
“It was really nice we were able to talk to the students and get their input on all the hard work they were doing for Aggie Muster,” Denice said.
Denice said she will not be able to make it to this year’s Muster, but she will participate in San Antonio’s Aggie Club Muster.
