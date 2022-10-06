On Wednesday, Oct. 5 the lush lawn in front of the Innovative Learning Classroom Building was filled with students lounging under the warm sun. Students were treated to nostalgic soft acoustics from the 2000s as they studied or relaxed in the smell of roasted coffee beans that saturated the air around them. Members of The Memorial Student Center, or MSC, Town Hall committee created a cozy space for performing, studying and relaxing out of an unspoken love of cafe culture, acoustic music, and of course, the low buzz of coffee.
According to political science junior Alec Wagnon, the Coffeehouse Concert series is a bi-weekly program hosted by the MSC Town Hall to offer Texas A&M students a chance to display their talents in an intimate, cozy gathering.
“Coffeehouse has been a tradition of A&M since the [19]50s or [19]40s,” Wagnon said. “I love just the whole vibe and just being able to connect with the artist.”
According to Wagnon, who serves as the committee’s executive, MSC Town Hall wanted to create a safe space for inexperienced student artists to share their music while also providing a casual enclave for student life to enjoy complimentary brews, teas and snacks.
Nutrition senior Gracie Tinsley, a member of the MSC Town Hall committee, believes in the organization's “purpose to put live entertainment on the campus.” Tinsley said the coffeehouse idea took root in a small, mildewed basement, where soulful folk music could be appreciated.
“Funny enough, Coffeehouse was actually started by Lyle Lovitt,” Tinsley said.
Before winning four Grammy Awards, marrying Julia Roberts and becoming an American country music star, Lyle Lovett was once just a student who played acoustic solo sets at small bars off campus. This offbeat, just-starting musician vibe is still embraced by the MSC Town Hall committee today.
“Even though we are a live entertainment organization, just due to the plethora of arts committees, we've kind of been put into a live music corner,” Tinsley said. “But we love it.”
International studies sophomore Jordan Hawkins said her brother was a member of the organization before she joined.
“I really like music and the people in it, it’s just a good community with good vibes,” Hawkins said. “I feel like [Coffeehouse] is like a big get-together for people who enjoy music and [students] can just come in, listen, drink and relax.”
From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on alternate Wednesday nights, Wagnon invites students to come out to tune out to the concert series and encourages those interested in performing to sign up for a one-hour performance slot.
“We’re here for a good time, we're here for you to share,” Wagnon said. “[Coffeehouse] is a great first stepping stone and no one out here are critics – if you mess up no one cares 'cause we've all been there, so if you're on the fence about performing — just give it a whirl, this is a no judgment zone.”
The coffeehouse concerts series is perfectly summarized by Wagnon in just four words.
“Great times, great vibes,” Wagnon said.
To sign up for a one-hour performance spot for future Coffeehouse Concerts, fill out MSC Townhall Committe’s form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.