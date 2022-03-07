With emotional musical numbers and bright lights in full swing at Rudder Auditorium, the 2021-22 MSC OPAS season continues with “An Officer and a Gentleman.”
“An Officer and a Gentleman,” a new musical based on the Oscar-winning film, is coming to Rudder Auditorium on March 8-9, the fourth hit musical in the Memorial Student Center’s Opera and Performing Arts Society’s, or OPAS, “Let’s Get Together” 2021-22 season. The musical celebrates triumph over adversity and follows Zack Mayo on his journey through the U.S. Navy’s Officer Training School.
On her first national tour, Amaya White said it has been a special process for her to playCasey Seeger, the only female officer candidate in her class.
“I just recently graduated from Montclair State University this past summer and have been blessed with the opportunity to develop a new character in this show,” White said. “This show has also been my first post-COVID[-19] professional contract, so it has been thrilling to bring live theater all over the country. It has been such a gift to learn to work with such notable people such as Dick Scanlan, our director; Patti Wilcox, our choreographer; and Dan Lipton, our music supervisor.”
White said she has the opportunity to portray a strong, determined woman who defies any stereotypes about women within the Navy.
“It’s such an honor to show how determination and drive can help anyone succeed no matter what limits the world attempts to put on them,” White said. “I’m eager for people to witness the dreams and aspirations of people who attend officer candidate school. It’s not only about following commands and being in the best physical shape; these candidates are willing to be a part of something larger than themselves.”
David Wayne Britton, who plays Jimmy Seeger, Marine Gunnery Sgt. Emil Foley and Admiral Worley, said that although everything is great about working on “An Officer and a Gentleman,” there are a few things that really stand out.
“My castmates are some of the most talented and selfless young folks I've ever had the pleasure to meet,” Britton said. “The band are top of the line musicians, and last, but not least, the creative team lead by multi–Tony Award nominee Dick Scanlan who wrote the book and directed; musical supervisor Dan Lipton and Choreographer Patricia Wilcox who were brought together by super producer Stephen Gabriel. Total genius team.”
Britton said he is excited for the Texas A&M community to see how a kid comes to realize a person can't go through life without the help of others, and that “An Officer and a Gentleman” is special to him on multiple accounts.
“One, I was almost in the movie but didn't get to Bremerton, Wash., until two months after the production wrapped. A few guys I knew were in it,” Britton said. “Two, I feel like being cast in the role of Foley came full circle and I get to play the role made famous by Louis Gossett Jr. who won the Academy Award for the role.”
Author and director Dick Scanlan said “An Officer and a Gentleman,” like all good stories, is set in a specific world with its own culture, customs and costumes — the U.S. Navy.
“And, like all great stories, its themes are universal: love, valor and the ways in which our reasons for pursuing a dream determine whether or not we’ll achieve it,” Scanlan said.
