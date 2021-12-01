Memorial Student Center Aggie Leaders of Tomorrow, or MSC ALOT, strives to build freshman leadership and service through its Angel Tree donation program during the holiday season.
Angel Tree is a partnership between MSC ALOT and the Salvation Army that allows A&M students and faculty to “adopt” a child in the Bryan-College Station area and to provide them with Christmas gifts.
Biomedical sciences sophomore and MSC ALOT volunteer group leader Kassandra Hernandez said she enjoys the warm, inviting community MSC ALOT provides, as well as the opportunity to serve as an officer for the organization.
“The people in MSC ALOT are really welcoming, and as a staff member this year, it's really nice working with freshmen and teach[ing] them helpful ways to become a leader,” Hernandez said. “I think being able … to mentor them is really satisfying.”
Engineering freshman and Angel Tree committee member Jake Hentze said Angel Tree gives the A&M community an opportunity to make a difference for an “Angel” with a list of their possible needs to supply the children’s Christmas presents. Hentze said that participants will fill out a form and upon receiving an angel will be given a list of items to purchase from and drop off at one of MSC ALOT’s Angel Tree stations.
Business freshman and Angel Tree committee member Natalie Wills said one of Angel Tree’s goals is to give back to the community.
“I think the biggest purpose is ... helping children get to experience Christmas when they may not be able to afford to,” Wills said. “This gives a chance to bring our community together and help each other out.”
Hernandez said her own personal experiences inspired her to get involved with MSC ALOT and Angel Tree.
“I grew up underprivileged, and I was able to go to the little toy drives and pick out a gift for Christmas because my family couldn't always afford it,” Hernandez said.“When I joined MSC ALOT, I saw that there was an Angel Tree program, and it really spoke to me because it reminded me of my childhood.My favorite thing about Angel Tree [is] seeing the truck that we borrowed from Salvation Army fill up with all the gifts for the kids … it is really satisfying to see the program that you work[ed] so hard for come together at the end.”
For individuals interested in more information on Angel Tree or any future programs by MSC ALOT, Hernandez said she encourages checking out the organization’s Instagram for updates or visiting the Student Programs Office in the MSC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.