Rowdy Merch Co. is an Aggie owned and operated online boutique created with the college girl in mind. From sorority merchandise to game day attire, Rowdy has a wide selection of apparel and accessories to choose from.
Business marketing senior Chloe McWilliams opened up shop in September 2021. Since then, the company has gained over 2,000 followers on Instagram and status within the community through pop-up events where select items are displayed for customers to browse in person.
McWilliams was urged to start her own business by her parents, two successful owners of their own retail store. The idea of Rowdy came to her after noticing Aggieland lacked affordable and trendy fashion outlets.. Her website sells clothes, purses, jewelry, home décor and greek life accessories.
“There’s not a store in College Station that perfectly fits the vibe college girls are going for,” McWilliams said. “It’s funky, fun, on-trend fashion that’s attainable for people our age, and I could reach the most amount of people quickly online. The whole mission was to be what everyone wants here and now, but not super overpriced or out of reach for college students because I am one.”
March 2022 marked Rowdy’s first ever pop-up at Zeta Tau Alpha’s philanthropy event, and seven more followed that spring alone. Political science senior Madeline Cooksey, McWilliams’ best friend, said she has seen Rowdy evolve first-hand.
“I saw the business take off,” Cooksey said. “I go to football games or walk around campus and I always see people wearing her stuff. Not only has the store expanded across A&M campus, but it’s also all over the U.S.”
Rowdy has reached 30 states in the U.S. and parts of Canada, with a large portion of orders going to southern states, McWilliams said. Her most popular items in the store include the game day beaded strap and the SEC retro mascot sweatshirt.
McWilliam’s sorority little sister, university studies senior Karis Christian, said she frequently models for the store.
“The first time I modeled for her was one of her first big shoots at the Theta house,” Christian said. “When girls join a sorority, they’re really excited and want to buy things for it. Now, all the sorority girls know about her. I think those are probably her biggest sellers.”
Aside from shipments, McWilliams said she handles all aspects of the business herself. Her father, Scott, class of 1985, ships online orders from their home in Austin, Texas. With over 350 items on the website and multiples of each item, inventory cannot be housed in her current residency in College Station.
“Every single sale on my website in the beginning [was by] people I knew,” McWilliams said. “Now, the vast majority of people shopping are not people I know. That’s a good feeling.”
McWilliams intends to stay in College Station next year for graduate school and bring Rowdy to College Station, she said.
“I’m working with a realtor right now,” McWilliams said. “I’m going to rent a house with enough space to keep everything with me.”
“Since the day I met Chloe I’ve always thought she’d be the CEO of a company one day,” Cooksey said. “She has that drive and passion for whatever she does, and I don’t really think you see that in people a lot nowadays. It amazes me how she’s able to balance being in a sorority, other orgs, school and run the store.”
Rowdy’s next pop-ups will be at The Junction on Feb. 1 from 1-5 p.m. and The George Hotel Feb. 12 from 11-1 p.m. with Kendra Scott. To stay updated with the latest events, visit the website.
