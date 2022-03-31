For the first time since 2018, Texas A&M Class Councils has established a tradition for the junior class.
Held on March 31, 2022, on the front lawn of the Administration Building, the Class of 2023 buried a time capsule, to be reopened in 2073 at the 50-year class reunion Muster Camaraderie Barbeque, during the Aggies’ newest tradition: Legacy Night. Along with the Class of 2023, all future junior classes will participate in this newfound tradition as well, as Class Councils now has a 51-year contract with the university to bury time capsules annually.
In order to unite the class and help each classmate have a memorable experience at A&M, class officer Kieran Tillis said Legacy Night is only the beginning.
“Every individual at A&M has a unique Aggie story, but we also believe that every class has a unique story,” Tillis said. “We really wanted a way to celebrate that and remember it in the future, which is why we decided that we wanted to bury a time capsule.”
As they enter senior year, Tillis said members of the junior class may shift their focus to future career paths.
“We're going to go and do research at a very high level, as Aggies do,” Tillis said. “We really wanted that legacy and that class experience to be capsulated to really leave behind that legacy before our time, and our motivation shift to other things that we'll do in the future.”
Laryssa Villarrea said the Class of 2023 has had a unique experience so far.
“I think this really happened because of that drive that our class holds,” Villarrea said. “Just because we had our Fish Fest taken away, our Pull Out Day looked differently. Honestly, we were like, ‘How do we pull this off with this being our first A&M tradition and being on campus?”
With the Muster barbecue in mind, Villarrea said it all goes back to reflecting and leaving a legacy when deciding what to put in the capsule.
“Our team worked together to brainstorm, ‘What defining moments have we been through here at Texas A&M in the classroom, academics, athletics?’” Villarrea said. “We pulled different items from that. We have a lot of athletic items that we think are very defining and important to Texas A&M and our time here. We have a lot of cool things, from different organizations that serve our students in different areas, which we think is really cool, and we wanted to highlight that.”
Geology junior Jillian Piccolo said it is fun to have a junior class tradition after several years.
“After everything our class has been through with COVID[-19], it’s important to have our best class experience,” Piccolo said. “We're going to come back in 50 years after we've all lived our lives to the fullest, hopefully, and be able to reminisce on this day.”
Logistics committee member and poultry science junior Ryder Nielson said he worked directly with the directors of the committee.
“One thing I think is really important is the junior class didn't have a tradition until they started Legacy Night,” Nielsen said. “I also think, especially for our junior class, it's important to leave our legacy and have something that kind of demonstrates everything that we've been through as a class. All the other classes that came before us went through a lot of unique things, but I don't think their years were nearly as unique as the ones we went through in these past couple years.”
Nielsen said he plans on attending the 50th Muster barbeque.
“I think it's cool that [in] the next 51 years, they're going to be opening up their time capsules,” Nielsen said. “I think it's going to be something really special to remember. I just think that it is going to be something that's really special, and that it's going to be remembered. It's going to be something that's life changing for a lot of people and I think for the university as well.”
