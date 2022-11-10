Student organizations at Texas A&M are planning to take to the stage with passionate performances and raise money for local philanthropies in the process.
Organized annually by Chi Omega for 44 years, Songfest is a stage performance competition and silent auction held in Rudder Auditorium, where organizations from around campus come together to perform, compete and raise money for philanthropies. Each year’s Songfest is unique and includes choreographed dances, music, costumes and even props. Although Songfest is a competition, the main goal is to help fundraise for a good cause, and in 2021, it raised over $227 thousand for philanthropies like Make-A-Wish and Still Creek Ranch. Although tickets are sold out, there is still the possibility of more becoming available and students can enter the silent auction through their website.
Recreation, park and tourism sciences senior Clara Liu is the head Songfest chair and said Chi Omega has been working hard to keep Songfest running smoothly.
“I do all the Rudder stuff on my end, and payments as well,” Liu said. “But what's unique about my team is how united we are and how much we help each other out.”
Chi Omega is dedicated to hosting the show for the good of others, Liu said.
“Songfest isn’t just about us, even though it's a fun show to watch. It's all about giving back,” Liu said. “Thousands of Aggies are uniting together to support a lot of local and national philanthropies.”
Although Songfest tickets are currently sold out, Liu said there is a possibility that more tickets will be available.
“It's not guaranteed, but I can say that there's a high possibility that the link will reopen with a few more tickets people can purchase,” Liu said. “Keep checking the website to stay updated.”
For students who are unable to buy tickets, it is still possible to support the event and donate money for a good cause, Liu said.
“Students can go and visit the philanthropy booths and silent auction happening Saturday night,” Liu said. “They just won't be able to access Rudder without a ticket.”
Kinesiology senior Caiti Dodge is representing Kappa Alpha Theta at Songfest and said the show combines her two favorite things: dancing and service.
“Songfest is where I met some of my best friends, but ultimately, I joined a sorority because I wanted to serve,” Dodge said. “I also grew up a dancer, so this is perfect.”
Theta is raising money for Court Appointed Specialized Advocates, or CASA, and Scotty's House, a child advocacy group. Due to both of their philanthropies being child-centered, Dodge said they chose “Narnia” to be their Songfest theme this year.
“We want to put on a show that our kids can be proud of and watch,” Dodge said. “All the themes are pretty different, but I think this is a super family friendly show. It always is.”
Although Songfest is a competition, Dodge said there is a strong sense of camaraderie between each organization because all money goes towards a good cause.
“I think this is an event that captures the Aggie Spirit,” Dodge said. “Yes, we’re all competitors, but ultimately, we’re competing to help places in our community. Everyone’s a winner at that point.”
Computer engineering senior Rajat Malani is representing Aggie Men’s Alliance, or AMA, at Songfest and said it partners with the Houston Methodist Cancer Research Program as their philanthropy.
“We had a member who passed away due to cancer about four or five years ago,” Malani said. “He was taken care of by the [Methodist Cancer Research Program], so we moved all of our donations towards them as a thank you.”
AMA is partnered with Theta for their Songfest performance and Malani said he is excited to be playing the lion.
“It’ll be a lot of stunts and I’ll have a unique costume, which I can’t wait to show,” Malani said. “The girls have also been working their butts off, so shout out to them.”
Malani said songfest is an amazing way for him to better know the Aggie community and earn money to give back to an organization that helped the AMA in the first place.
“Songfest means creating lifelong friends, getting to know new people and getting closer to all your brothers,” Malani said. “It’s just a great way to raise money and a fun way to raise money.”
