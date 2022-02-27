Business freshman Jase Powell has gained popularity around campus by combining two of his favorite things: Texas A&M and TikTok.
Primarily posting short vlogs and humorous videos of his everyday life as a student, Powell has accumulated over 4,700 followers and 836,000 likes on the platform, growing to be one of the biggest creators on “Aggie TikTok.” Powell said in terms of the numbers of views, his account was popularized by a video he posted last December overlaid with the caption “the yassification of A&M.”
“I think A&M, from the outside … it’s characterized to have an ‘ideal student,’ and the ideal A&M student is not me,” Powell said. “I think that's what caused [the video] to be popularized because viewers were surprised to see someone who loves A&M and looks like me. If you were to ask someone that lives in Nebraska, ‘Have you ever heard of Texas A&M University?’ and ‘What do you think their students are like?’ they're going to describe a Cadet or something. The idea that I don't fit that stereotype is what stimulated that popularity.”
Powell said he started his TikTok account for fun, without the intention of gaining followers or popularity, but he said said he continues to post A&M-centered content to inspire others who want to attend the school, especially if they have the preconceived notion that they may not “fit in” with the student body.
“Something I try to stray away from is inherent bias. I love A&M. I love the sense of belonging that occurs at A&M; I have never encountered any type of hate — and I'm not saying that I would invalidate other people's experiences — but that's why I love making content centered around A&M,” Powell said. “ I've had so many comments saying like, ‘Oh my God, will you please be my best friend when I go there?’ or ‘I'm thinking of going to A&M, or another school.’ I’m like, ‘You should go here.’”
Business freshman Dun-You Yan said he looks up to Powell because of his attitude toward life and how he has taught him to be unapologetically open.
“Jase is outgoing and kind and funny,” Yan said. “Sometimes I look at him and I'm like, ‘Wow, how do you do that? How are you so energetic, outgoing and confident?’ He will just film out in public and say things out loud, confidently and doesn't care. Whether people look at him or not, he is just unapologetically himself. That's what I love about him.”
Yan said even though it is funny Powell is blowing up on TikTok, it means a lot to A&M’s LGBTQ+ community.
“It brings visibility to people like us, and I think it's a good thing,” Yan said.
Communication freshman Isabel Delfin said Powell is one of the best people she’s ever met.
“I brought him home to my family over Christmas break and they absolutely adored him,” Deflin said. “I always say that he could talk to a wall if he could. He's the best person. I just really love how confident he is as a person and himself and the people he surrounds himself with. I just absolutely adore him.”
Delfin said Powell was meant to be TikTok famous because of how funny he is and how he always knows what to say in any situation.
“Obviously his TikTok is funny and a lot of it is satire, but he's just a funny person in general,” Delfin said. “In any of our [Freshman Leaders Exemplifying Excellence] meetings, he can make people laugh even when it's silent. I think he's always been meant for this. I'm excited for him and to see where it goes with TikTok.”
Powell’s ability to be himself anywhere has gotten her out of her shell, Delfin said, especially when she is with him or he asks her to film him.
“He's not scared to film in public or to yell in a sushi restaurant or Target or on a random street in Downtown Bryan,” Deflin said. “He's not shy to be himself, and he keeps me on my toes. I hope people know he is a good person and he deserves all the attention he is getting right now.”
Powell said he tries to be authentic in his videos, and he doesn’t try to post any specific type of video, just whatever comes to mind.
“I love how I post. In my mind of random things I just decide to post in the moment, even if it’s something only half thought out,” Powell said. “In the comments, people are so responsive and sweet. They're so opinionated, which I love. What helps me maintain my momentum are the comments saying things like, ‘This just made my day.’ I didn't set out with the intent to make content because I want to make everyone's lives better. But if that is an effect of my posting, then that's what's gonna cause me to keep posting, because that's what I want.”
Powell said he loves being recognized on campus and enjoys interacting with other students who watch his videos.
“I love giving people hugs and being that person,” Powell said. “[I’m] not the person that wants to be recognized but the person that they can just approach and just be, like, ‘Oh I watch your TikTok’ and I’m always like, ‘Oh my god, I love you. What's your name?’ I really mean it. I think it's so sweet and I'm happy that I can have that approachability. It's just been really nice and fulfilling to see.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.