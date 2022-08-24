Moonlit Memorial
By: Risha Shah @RichaBShah
Texas A&M’s service based organization, Memorial Student Center, or MSC, Hospitality hosted moonlight tours of the Bonfire Memorial on the night of Saturday, Aug. 21 to shed light on the history behind the monument built to honor fallen Aggies.
Built in 2004, the memorial is dedicated to the 12 Aggies who died in the 1999 Bonfire collapse. Originally, Bonfire was a way to represent students’ Aggie Spirit and burning desire to beat The University of Texas.
Starting at 8:30 p.m. and running in thirty minute intervals, a trained MSC Hospitality guide led students through Traditions Plaza, down History Walk, around the memorial and concluded in the centerfold.
Public health junior and MSC Hospitality guide Abby Alquiza explained the significance of the granite path running down History Walk. Alquiza pointed out the amber lights in slits engraved into the path that light up for half an hour before sunset every day. Alquiza explored Bonfire’s beginnings in 1909 when freshmen cadets gathered scrap wood to burn before the annual game against their rival UT.
“[The 1909 bonfire] was nothing like it was when it collapsed in 1999,” Alquiza said. “By 1954, the stack was 73 feet high.”
Forensic and investigative sciences junior Kegan Gunter led a Fish Camp tour group through the memorial tour. Gunter said he learned new information about the Aggie Bonfire, despite already being a student for two years.
“Actually, I had no idea about the walk-up,” Gunter said. “I did not know of the deaths before the incident.”
Freshman engineering major Carson Krag said she attended the event with her fish camp group and found the tour interesting.
“[The tour] showed a lot about the Aggie Spirit and how everyone comes together,” Krag said.
Munchies at Midnight: Sbisa’s Late Night Breakfast
By: John Chapa @JDChapaBatt
During Sbisa’s Late Night Breakfast, students had the pleasure of enjoying pancakes and bacon-covered donuts for a late night meal.
Sponsored by Aggie Dining on Monday, Aug. 22, the featured Howdy Week event catered to hungry students who wanted to enjoy breakfast between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m. Electrical engineering junior Jackson Smith said the breakfast food was excellent.
“The food was really good,” Smith said. “[Aggie Dining] had all of the traditional breakfast foods available. There were pancakes, eggs, sausage and a cereal bar. Everything you could want for breakfast really.”
The doors officially opened at 10 p.m. but students lined up well before then. Industrial distribution sophomore Trey Varney said he and his friends arrived over half an hour before the event's start.
“We got here at 9:15 [p.m.], and the line was already to the lamp post by the street,” Varney said. “I think people started lining up at 9 p.m., maybe even earlier.”
Varney said he and his friends waited in line for food only once.
“The line to get in was the line for food,” Varney said. “When you entered the building, you stopped by every food station. If you wanted seconds, you had to exit the building and get back in line.”
The Late Night Breakfast attracted over 1,700 students according to Aggie Dining’s Facebook. Industrial distribution junior Kevin Hong said what appealed to him the most was the event being at no cost.
“I 100% came because [the event] was free,” Hong said.
Students gather for first Yell Practice this fall
By: John Chapa @JDChapaBatt
As one of the last Howdy Week events for the Class of 2026, GatheRing & Yell Practice was an opportunity for students to enjoy free food, try on an Aggie Ring and participate in the first official Yell Practice of the school year.
GatheRing & Yell Practice was held at the Clayton W. Williams Alumni Center from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The Association of Former Students sponsored the occasion.
Upon entering the Alumni Center, students had the opportunity to enjoy free food and sit at tables with other members of their class. Engineering freshman Ethan Morton said he enjoyed visiting the Alumni Center for the first time.
“The food was really good,” Morton said. “I first sat down and ate dinner upon entering the Alumni Center. It was air-conditioned, so that was nice. I also enjoyed walking around inside. The building is really nice, upstairs and downstairs.”
Students had the pleasure of hearing from the Vice President of Student Affairs, General Joe Ramirez, as well as the Aggie volleyball team and soccer team.
Agricultural business freshman Charlie Borowczak said he enjoyed Yell Practice above everything else.
“Yell Practice was my favorite part of the event,” Borowczak said. “I love a good Yell Practice. I knew just about all of the yells; I’m still getting there. It was a lot of fun.”
Class of 2026 gathers for annual class photo
By: Kathryn Miller @KathrynMiller0 & Ruben Hernandez @battandmuse
The night before their very first day of college, Tuesday, Aug. 23 the Class of 2026 collected on Kyle Field for their class photo.
With 11,000 students in their class, the incoming freshmen had a chance to see and meet many of their new peers while being part of a photo they can forever look back on.
Public health freshman Catalina Ortiz said she wanted to be part of the iconic yearly class photo for the camaraderie.
“This is one of the big traditions when you first become an Aggie, so I feel like it’s super important to be a part of it,” Catalina said.
Engineering freshman Edgar Yepez said the class photo was a good way to end Howdy Week and it was a cool experience to be on Kyle Field.
“It’s going to be the last time we’re going to step on the field,” Yepez said. “Coming out through the [Kyle Field] gate, it makes me feel like I’m a football player, so that’s cool.”
Yepez said he is most excited to meet new people during his first college semester.
“Especially since I’m coming from a small class, having a bunch of people here [gives me] a bunch of opportunities to be more extroverted, meet more people and make new friends,” Yepez said.
University studies freshman Alexa Ortiz said she attended the class photo because she felt she needed to participate in a Howdy Week event.
“I really didn’t want to because my leg, I tore my ACL, and it was a long walk but I can meet more people at the photo,” Alexa said. “It’s a good opportunity.”
Ortiz said despite her injury, Howdy Week has been an enjoyable experience.
“I have really cool roommates, a lot of my friends from [high] school are here, so I’ve had a great time and Howdy Week was pretty fun,” Ortiz said. “I definitely recommend going to all of that.”
Engineering freshman Ethan Power said he decided to attend the event because it was a memory he could hold onto forever.
“I get to put it up on my desk and it’s something tangible that I can just keep on looking at and remember that moment,” Power said.
Power said the class photo was a positive experience and he got the opportunity to meet new people as a freshman.
“I don’t really know anyone so I just talked to a bunch of people and ended up getting to the front, took a picture with [Yell Leader] Zac and I had a lot of fun,” Power said. “I really was anxious about being here but just meeting people and talking to people and listening to all their stories has been really fun.”
Poultry science junior Landon LeBoeuf, a volunteer at the event, said he decided to work the Class of 2026 photo because he wanted the new class of Aggies to feel welcome.
“I’ve always been an Ag and it’s just getting to help welcome the new class of Aggies, it’s always a good thing to do,” LeBouf said. “These new Aggies are coming in, they might not feel welcomed because it’s a very large campus and so I want them to feel welcome here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.