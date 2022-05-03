Beginning as an injured puppy found on campus and now serving as the first lady of Texas A&M, the figure of Reveille has become a staple tradition of A&M and part of the Spirit of Aggieland. Reveille is taken care of by Company E-2 in the Corps of Cadets, where her handler, or mascot corporal, serves as both her representative and caretaker.
After a long and demanding tryout process, engineering freshman Grayson Poage will serve as mascot corporal for Reveille X during the 2022-23 school year. Poage said earning the title of handler was both a shock and an honor for him.
“It’s really indescribable how I felt when I got Reveille,” Poage said. “I’m so incredibly honored, and I feel very humbled knowing I can be a representative of A&M and E-2.”
The training process for becoming a handler begins in February of the spring semester, Poage said. In order to qualify to be a handler, Poage said freshmen must have earned their Corps Brass through E-2 and learn the history of previous handlers. The process of earning Corps Brass requires strenuous physical and mental training as freshmen demonstrate their knowledge of Corps and A&M history as well as their physical fitness.
“We start out by researching each Reveille, from I through IX,” Poage said. “They want someone who can speak well and tell the history of her at events.”
Along with learning the history of Reveille, freshmen must develop their public speaking skills, Poage said.
“Reveille is the most famous living being on campus and as a handler, I am her direct voice and representative,” Poage said. “To be that for her is very honoring to me, and I can’t wait to be able to share that with everyone on campus.”
Geographic information sciences and technology senior Colton Ray served as mascot corporal during the 2019-20 school year. Ray said his favorite part of being a handler was developing a close relationship with Reveille.
“I loved getting to spend quality time with her,” Ray said. “She was always around me, like a shadow.”
Allied health freshman Ashley Agogliati will serve as assistant handler alongside Poage. As the only Aggie in her family, Agogliati said applying to be handler was a way to be a part of another tradition at A&M.
“When I went home, I was able to tell people about all of these traditions and what A&M really means,” Agogliati said. “To be a part of a tradition like this was something that really sparked my interest. I never thought in a million years that I would ever get the privilege to do this.”
Poage said he is most excited for football games with Reveille, as well as being her voice throughout the school year.
“Being able to run across the field with her, I haven’t done it before, but I’m super pumped for that,” Poage said. “Being able to share this experience with all my closest friends is going to be an awesome time.”
