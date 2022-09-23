As new Aggies begin their journey at Texas A&M, they’re more than ready to jump into leadership roles and build skills for the future.
For the freshmen Class of 2026 at A&M, there are numerous opportunities to get involved, such as Living Learning Communities, or LLCs. The Living Learning Leadership Community, or the L3C, is specifically focused on cultivating leadership skills and growing a community of future leaders, according to their website. The L3C is open to any major and members live together on the first floor of Krueger Hall, allowing them a chance to learn leadership in both a classroom and on campus in other organizations.
Ecology and conservation biology freshman Bryce Clements, a member of the L3C, said he is a member of the Society for Conservation Biology and wants to do more in a research field.
“I want to be working in conservation,” Clements said. “For leadership, I’m definitely trying to have a research team that I can lead towards protecting certain species that I’m very passionate about.”
Clements said he thinks a strong leader is empathetic and listens to the needs of their team, which is something he hopes to do with his future group.
“It’s hard to lead a group of people if all of them just think you’re too stuck in your ways to understand their goals,” Clements said.
Through these skills, Clements said he wants to convince more people to cooperate on sustainability efforts.
“I see myself trying to do a lot of leadership work, and I want to be able to continuously work towards the conservation of [animal] species,” Clements said. “It’s important work.”
Allied health freshman Cadyn Woodberry, also a member of the L3C, said she wants to use her leadership skills to help her be an effective boss in her future career.
“With my leadership skills, I want to work in hospital administration,” Woodberry said. “I’m also working on my phlebotomy certification right now.”
Woodberry said she is in an organization called Excellence Uniting Culture Education and Leadership, or ExCEL, which is for Black or African-American students during their first year on campus.
“I hope to be one of the mentors as time goes on and I get closer to graduation,” Woodberry said. “I think it’s important.”
Woodberry said an effective leader takes accountability for their actions, and there is a distinct difference between leaders and managers.
“With most managers, they’ll get something wrong and twist it to avoid responsibility,” Woodberry said. “A leader is different because they learn how to better themselves and those that follow them.”
Business freshman Sloane Williams said she joined the L3C to form a community of individuals also looking to become leaders.
“I’m hoping that, through spending time with them, I will be better equipped to be a leader,” Williams said. “It’s really beneficial for my future.”
Williams said she is learning about her opportunities as a business major, but does plan to join a professional organization.
“I’m hoping to start as a general member and then hopefully advance to a leadership position in the future as a mentor,” Williams said.
One of the most important qualities in a leader, Williams said, is dedication to the team and task as well as inclusivity.
“There can be difficult times and various circumstances that are difficult, but you can’t give up because you’re in an elevated position over a group,” Williams said. “It’s also important to keep in mind the needs of the entire group and form relationships with them.”
