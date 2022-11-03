It’s the exciting time of year again when the Freshman Leadership Organizations meet for FLO Bowl, an all-day powderpuff tournament, men’s cheerleading competition and fundraiser.
Sunday, Nov. 6, freshmen in Freshman Leadership Organizations, or FLOs, will meet at Penberthy Rec Sports Complex from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for FLO Bowl. FLO Bowl is an annual competition hosted by the MSC Fish FLO in its second consecutive year since the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are 27 FLOs participating in various competitions from a powderpuff tournament for women, a cheerleading competition for men and a fundraiser hosted by Memorial Student Center, or MSC, Fish. The tournament is not only for freshmen, but is open to any spectators for $5 at the door or via MSC Fish’s RaceRoster.
The money raised from FLO Bowl goes toward MSC Fish’s service day in the spring called Kyle Field Day. Additionally, participants and spectators can bring donations, like leashes, food and toys, for Carly’s Way, an animal shelter in Frisco.
The overall winner is a prestigious title that goes to the FLO who wins the most points between the three events. This year’s celebrity judges are junior yell leaders Thomas Greve and Trevor Yelton. Joining them is junior Davis Cleveland who played Flynn Jones in Disney Channel original series “Shake It Up”.
MSC Fish Development Co-Execs education junior Jaqueline Yedwab and computer science junior Adam Sulemanji said they are excited to be helping host FLO Bowl 2022 along with their development subcommittee freshman.
“The most exciting part of FLO Bowl for me is getting to see the freshmen’s growth in planning this program by contacting real business, members of the university, and reserving the yell leaders,” Yedwab said. “That professional growth has brought them a lot closer as an organization and they’ve been able to grow as leaders.”
This year, MSC Fish has added new components to the annual FLO Bowl tournament like adding a lunch option, larger trophies for competitors and different color T-shirts for each competing team.
“FLO Bowl has been happening for many years and [MSC Fish] wanted to elevate the experience,” Sulemanji said. “Putting our own ideas and thoughts into it is something that is really rewarding to see.”
For many freshmen, this will be the first large FLO event of the year where participants can meet hundreds of their peers.
“Take in everything around you,” Sulemanji said. “There is only one FLO Bowl for freshmen and it’s really a fun time that many will look back on years from now. Have a lot of fun with it. Support your team, your FLO, and all the other freshmen.”
