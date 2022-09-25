For those willing to wake up early and enjoy the crisp morning air, the Brazos Valley Farmers’ Market has Texas goods to support local businesses.
Located in Downtown Bryan, the Brazos Valley Farmers’ Market has been committed to hosting local vendors every Saturday to sell their goods, according to their website. The market is open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. year-round, but due to being outdoors, visitors are asked to prepare beforehand for the weather. With over 30 local businesses, the market offers goods or services that might not be available at grocery stores, such as artisan crafts.
Carrie Ahr said she is a frequent visitor to the Brazos Valley Farmers’ Market and tries to visit as much as possible.
“This is our grocery store,” Ahr said. “We shop here first and then we shop at the grocery store second.”
Ahr said she appreciates the variety of items at the market, including some items that might be difficult to find and fresher at the market than at chain stores.
“We love to get rabbits from Holly, as well as raw milk and whatever fresh veggies we can find,” Ahr said.
Ahr said she feels connected to her community when shopping at the market and wants to see it grow in size and influence.
“It brings so much diversity and we love supporting the local people,” Ahr said. “[I hope] the farmers market grows so we don’t need grocery stores anymore.”
Marina Peregrino is the operations manager and farmers’ market coordinator at The Salumeria, a business that focuses on pork, and said they raise their own hogs.
“We’re able to do high quality, small batch and artisan made goods and bring them here,” Peregrino said. “[The market] is a cool way to learn about farming in the Texas area.”
Located in Austin, The Salumeria just recently joined the Brazos Valley Farmers’ Market and Peregrino said they utilize farmers’ markets all around Texas with benefits for both the business and customers.
“Shopping locally is so great for the environment and for local commerce,” Peregrino said. “It’s also important to learn about local farming and agriculture and this is the perfect opportunity.”
Peregrino said farmers markets have been getting more popular lately which gives local businesses a stronger chance of success.
“We’ve been seeing some great growth around farmers markets all across Texas,” Peregrino said. “More customers are wanting to learn about products and step outside their comfort zone.”
Justin Scott is an apprentice beekeeper at Prime Bees, a business that provides honey, bee removal services and more. Scott said he has worked with Prime Bees’ co-owners and husband-wife duo Ashley Ralph and Justin Russel for five years.
“They became master beekeepers and went from one hive to one hundred within the first year,” Scott said. “This job has only gotten more important with changing cultures and food statuses.”
Due to the farmers market allowing a more personal touch with customers, Scott said he’s made connections throughout the community.
“I like being more vocal with people and just asking them how their day is going,” Scott said. “As a beekeeper, we meet a lot of our clients just by saying, ‘Hi.’”
Erin Scott, Justin Scott’s sister, works at Prime Bees as a sales associate and said local honey can bring health benefits.
“It’s good for allergies, but to a certain extent,” Scott said. “It can help, but you have to keep taking it.”
Scott said one of her favorite aspects of the market is how willing every business is to assist whenever needed.
“It helped me learn how to network with people because the businesses help each other out here,” Scott said. “All the vendors like each other.”
