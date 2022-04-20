Memorial Student Center Opera and Performing Arts Society, or MSC OPAS, celebrated an official unveiling of its 50th season on April 20 at 6 p.m. in Bethancourt Ballroom.
The 2022-23 season includes a variety of “Singular Sensations,” “Intimate Gatherings,” “Family Time Special Events” and main stage musicals, representing classics like “My Fair Lady” and modern Broadway successes like “Waitress.”
OPAS President-elect Tracy Corrier led up to the announcement with a flashback to the first ever OPAS performance, a Christopher Parkening concert, and said she looks forward to the continued success of the series.
Since that first performance, OPAS has welcomed well over 1 million patrons to Rudder Auditorium, presenting performances that enlighten and entertain the students of Texas A&M and residents of the Brazos Valley,” Corrier said.
Jessica Harp, Class of 2007, served as a fundraising executive on the OPAS student committee during her time at A&M, but said she was excited to return as a season ticket holder.
“It’s an exposure to a culture that you may not get in your hometown,” Harp said. “To be able to have this available in a town this size that even if you come from a smaller town you are exposed and it's maybe your first opportunity to see some of these genres of entertainment.”
Amanda Boswell, Class of 2007, also served on the OPAS student committee, and said this experience was rewarding because of the lasting friendships she made, including that with Harp.
“Even if you have seen it, our theater is so much smaller than most of the bigger metropolitan areas’ [theaters,] it's such a more intimate experience,” Boswell said.
OPAS publicist Craig Boleman said growing up in College Station, MSC OPAS was his first exposure to live performances.
“This season, to me, is about fueling more memories for people so that we might be changing lives at any of these performances that people choose to attend,” Boleman said.
Below is a full list of the 2022-23 performances, ordered by date. Regular and season tickets are now available, and student tickets will be available at the beginning of the fall 2022 semester.
“Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock ‘n’ Roll”: Sept. 27-28 at 7:30 p.m. in Rudder Auditorium
“Winnie the Pooh”: Oct 1, at 2 p.m. & 6 p.m. Oct 2, at 2 p.m. in Rudder Theatre
“The Other Mozart”: Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m. in Rudder Theatre
“Back Home Again: A Tribute to John Denver”: Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. in Rudder Auditorium
“STOMP”: Nov 15 & 16 at 7:30 p.m. in Rudder Auditorium
“Swingle Singers Holiday”: Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. in Rudder Theatre
“My Fair Lady: The Lincoln Center Production” Dec. 6-7 at 7:30 p.m. in Rudder Auditorium
“Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom”: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. in Rudder Theatre
“The Simon & Garfunkel Story” Jan. 31 & Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM in Rudder Auditorium
“Dublin Irish Dance”: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. in Rudder Auditorium
“Waitress”: Feb. 21-22, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. in Rudder Auditorium
“Our Planet: Live in Concert”: March 8, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. in Rudder Auditorium
“Anastasia”: March 28-29, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. in Rudder Auditorium
