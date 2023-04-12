As many Texas A&M students debut their Aggie gold, friends and family will make a pilgrimage to Aggieland to bring support and celebration for the commemorative applicants. With the intersection of the bringing of family and the upcoming weekend, this time of year has been appropriately dubbed “Family Weekend.”
As with many Aggie events, Family Weekend has 104 years of tradition backing its importance in A&M culture. The events span from Friday, April 14, to Sunday, April 16, mainly occurring on campus and Downtown Bryan. Here are the list of events to look forward to participate in as a family this weekend:
Thursday, April 13
Aggie Ring Day — From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., both on Thursday and Friday, Aggies will covet the emblem of their 90 hours of hard work and dedication. Moving from last years’ reception at Kyle Field, Ring Day will be held this year at Clayton W. Williams, Jr. Alumni Center located next to Houston Street and Aggie Park. Recipients will receive their rings according to their day and time listed on their tickets.
Friday, April 14
Aggie Mom Boutique — The crossover between motherhood and Aggie spirit has never been so fabulous at this apparel shop. Featured both on Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be located at the Bethancourt Ballroom, Room 2300 of the Memorial Student Center.
Family Weekend Musical Bingo — A fun family event that highlights the hits of the past 50 years of musical talent, with a chance to win one of the $50 gift cards. The event will last from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Rudder Exhibit Hall at Rudder Tower.
Freudian Slip Improvisational Comedy Show — If in need of a good laugh to cheer up the mood, head over to this show that consists of games and audience participation. The event lasts from 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at the Rudder Forum on Rudder Tower.
Spring Concert Series at Aggie Park — Connect with friends and strangers with a free concert hosted by Town Hall, featuring opening act Grace Gardner and headliner Charlotte Sands. The event will last from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Wood Stage at Aggie Park.
Saturday, April 15
Rock the CASA 5K — Get your blood pumping with the 38th Annual 5K Run and Fun Walk hosted by Kappa Alpha Theta for CASA Voices for Children. The event lasts from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a registration fee of $18, either a 5K run or 1-mile walk, and the first race starting at 9 a.m.
Brazos Valley Farmers’ Market — Receive a little piece of Bryan through the local farmers’ market, hosting a variety of produce and goods to sell for all to enjoy. The event lasts from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 500 N Main St, Bryan.
Explore Aggie History — Deep dive into the relics and traditions of Aggieland at the on-campus display. The event lasts from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Cushing Memorial Library.
Family Weekend Tailgate — Perform the Aggie practice of tailgating and receive food and camaraderie while attending games and other fun activities. The event will last from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Aggie Park next to Kyle Field, with food being given to the first 500 people.
Maroon & White Spring Game — Catch a glimpse of the maroon and white football team with this scrimmage for all to see. The event opens its doors at 2 p.m. and starts at 3 p.m. Public entrances include: Southeast Tower, Northwest Tower, Northeast Tower, with entries 3 and 5 serving as premium entrances.
Sunday, April 16
Gladiator Dash — Get down and dirty with the 3-mile obstacle course mud run for Texas A&M men’s organization, One Army, to raise money for rescue center Still Creek Ranch. Prices for registration include: $30 for current students, $37 for non-students, $40 for endurance race, $20 for young gladiators (under 18) and $10 for arena tickets. The event lasts from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Brazos Valley Off-Road Ranch.
Homegrown at Northgate — Head on over to the Northgate district and look forward to seeing local vendors, food trucks and live music to wrap up family weekend. The event lasts from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Patricia Street Promenade and College Main.
Kyle Field Day — See the Aggie spirit in practice with this exposition of freshmen-led booths with their aim to to give back to organizations and nonprofits. The event lasts from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Kyle Field Plaza, featuring live music, food trucks and games.
For more information and planned events, visit familyweekend.tamu.edu.
