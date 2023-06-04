Eats & Beats, Lake Walk’s summer concert series, is held every other Saturday in Bryan with free live music and catered food trucks.
On June 3 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Lake Walk hosted the first Eats & Beats of the summer in their pavilion with food trucks nearby such as Fusion Peru Restaurant, Raging Bull Street Tacos, Sweet Pops and Three Sweet Pops.
The Leslie Lugo Band, a Grammy Award-winning cover band, began their performance at 8 p.m. as part of the event’s Latin-inspired theme.
Lake Walk’s Marketing and Events Director, Kate Chapman, said guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets and prepare for a night outdoors with free live entertainment, local food and a bar.
“The musical lineups are very diverse, each lineup has a different genre,” Chapman said. “I love when we have blues artists, they really just rock and jam out.”
Blues, Americana and classic rock are some of the genres to look forward to at this summer’s concert series, Lake Walk’s Special Events Coordinator Tristan Estrada said.
“The thing I like most about the Eats & Beats event is that it brings music to the area that you wouldn’t typically find,” Estrada said.
The next Eats & Beats events will be on June 17 featuring the Sue Foley Band, July 1 featuring Sun Valley Station, July 15 featuring Jack Thweatt and July 29 featuring Lindsay Beaver & Brad Stivers, according to Lake Walk’s website.
Snacks like popcorn, ice cream and shaved ice were available in addition to the Latin-inspired foods. Sweet Pops kettle corn returned to Eats & Beats this past Saturday not only with a new food truck, but new flavors as well, Sweet Pops owner Jodi Alejandro said. She started the business with her husband Jamie in 2016.
“I really like just the communal part of it, it’s more of the family-oriented that come more to the smaller events like this,” Alejandro said.
Sweet Pops, a family-owned local business, offers seasonal flavors like their red, white and blue flavor which returns in July.
“Sometimes we have family and friends that come or sometimes we just have our followers that will come to the events that we’re at,” Alejandro said. “It’s fun to see the returning customers."
Lawn games and giveaways were provided by BigShots Golf for attendees to enjoy prior to the concert. The fan zone was operated by Boost Your Brand Marketing Coordinator Corryn Monaco and her co-worker Kaylee Smith, who were advertising BigShots Golf.
“I have been loving me and [Smith] blowing bubbles and all the little kids running around in the yard and seeing that there are bubbles over here,” said Monaco. “Honestly, that really made my night and it made her night too, just like seeing the excitement on everyone’s face.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.