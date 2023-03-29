Dutch Bros Coffee opens at 5 a.m. every day to serve half-awake customers. Police officers, nurses and couriers are among the first to arrive. As the day rolls on, cars line up for their Golden Eagle Breve, hazelnut-truffle mochas, Dutch cocoas or maybe some unique concoction made just for them. The Dutch Bros baristas’ morning grind is in full swing with chocolatey sauces filling cups, steaming milk puffing soft clouds and drizzling soft top cream like ballerinas in your cup — all with a smile and cheerful greeting.
Dutch Bros, a drive-thru coffee chain, has grounded itself into the steaming world of coffee among College Station students. With one location and Bryan and two in College Station, Dutch Bros offers several varieties of coffee. Its fun-minded culture is also a hallmark of the drive-thru coffee chain. Dutch Bros’ baristas have a few tips and recommendations if you’re feeling adventurous and want to try something new.
Forensic investigations freshman from Blinn College Elizabeth Morris is a barista at the Bryan location. With growing popularity, Morris said why Dutch Bros have warmed their way into the heart of Aggieland.
“We’re consistent — we have this specific way of making our drinks every single time,” Morris said.
With a penchant for the sweeter things in life, Morris prefers Dutch Bros’ sugary aromatic flavors, especially for dairy-free options.
“I love oat milk mocha. Those are my favorites. The snickerdoodle mochas is also really great," Morris said.
Morris tends to work early morning shifts, and as an early-bird barista, she said she has made a few drinks worth giving a shot or two … or three.
“If you like more on the sweet side, the double torture just because it has extra shots of espresso — but if you want something a little less sweet, probably the 911 because it has six shots,” Morris said.
As an avid bookworm, Morris said she has a favorite drink to curl up with when reading historical fiction or imaginative dystopian worlds.
“I like white chocolate mochas, definitely with some soft top on it, which is like sweet cream — it’s nice and helps me relax,” Morris said. “I usually get cinnamon spice tea with honey and vanilla in the morning. It’s a nice start to the morning for me.”
Morris reveals some of her favorite cold drinks for hot days and sweaty times after the Student Rec Center.
“Our most popular flavor right now is the Electric Berry Rebel, [which is] blue raspberry and lime. Regarding cold drinks, I like white mocha Nitro. Those are great; add some cinnamon and you have the best combination. We also have something called Frost, which is like a milkshake,” Morris said.
While Dutch drinks are often praised, the baristas’ fun-loving vibes are another enjoyable complimentary add-on to the Dutch Bros experience. Usually playing summer songs or bops from the 2000s, baristas welcome customers.
Architecture freshman Jordan Franklin can be found at Dutch Bros off Wellborn Road. She enjoys her work because of the warm aromas of the drinks and the people.
“I moved here from Washington in the summer,” Franklin said. “So it was a fun way to meet people in College Station. I ended up loving it.”
While Dutch Bros does not say “my pleasure” after giving customers their drinks, the positive vibe is not just found in the drink but in the barista behind it.
“I think the service part is a big aspect of it. We really like to get to know our customers,” Franklin said. For those in a fruity mood, Franklin offered some of her favorite concoctions, and said there are good options, both hot and cold. And of course a cheerful smile is always part of the service.
“For hot drinks, strawberry horchata chai — it’s so good,” Franklin said. “And for cold drinks, I get black tea with lavender and blackberry, coconut milk and a few rebel shots.”
Other than in Bryan and off Wellborn Road, Dutch Bros’ newest location can be found off the bustling herd of University Road. Forensic investigation freshman at Blinn College Hannah Bianco is one such barista at the new site. With constantly evolving syrup and cream flavors, Bianco said her current favorite creme de la creme drink at Dutch Bros.
“My favorite drink right now is the white chocolate lavender nitro cold brew,” Bianco said.
Whether you’re a loyal fan or a curious newcomer, Dutch Bros has something for everyone. Echoing Franklin and Morris, Bianco believes their drinks’ friendly customer service and high-quality taste are the perfect blends that keep customers returning for their coffee fix. Treat yourself to Dutch Bros and meet the friendly people behind the drinks.
When asked what makes Dutch Bros special, Bianco stood for a minute with her Dutch Bros tablet and smiled.
“With all of our ingredients and how much love we put into them when we make our drinks — it’s delicious,” Bianco said.
There's actually four(!) Dutch Bros in College Station. I've never been to one before moving to Aggieland but I have been pleasantly surprised and I'm not even a coffee person.
