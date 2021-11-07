MSC OPAS’ performance of “Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: the New Musical” is coming to Rudder Auditorium Nov. 9 and 10 at 7:30 p.m. Gainesville, Texas, native Domanick Anton Hubbard, who plays Mrs. Green and lends his talents to the cast ensemble, shared about his experience with The Battalion via email. Tickets are available through the MSC Box Office, starting at $26 for current students.
Q: Is this your first visit to College Station? Do you have any connections to this area or Texas A&M?
A: This is my first visit to College Station. Growing up in Texas, I have always heard about Texas A&M and Aggie football.
Q: Tell me a little bit about your role as Mrs. Green in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”
A: I play a mystical creature, as our beloved director Jack O’Brien said, named Mrs. Green. She is an out-of-this-world lady who sells old ruined vegetables to Charlie. I’m also a part of the ensemble.
Q: Besides “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” I know you have starred in many other productions, like “Mamma Mia!” and “In the Heights,” at differing levels. How does this production differ from previous roles you’ve had?
A: The main difference is I usually play a role that is male-identifying. Also, in this show, I’m [in] a featured role, so I get the chance to do a role but also sing and dance in the ensemble, which I truly enjoy. I have worked really hard to get to where I am today, so doing this production at this level feels very rewarding as well.
Q: Is there a particular aspect of this production or cast that you have really enjoyed?
A: I have really enjoyed this company of creators. The way that everyone comes together, no matter the situation, there is such a sense of community and support. Also, getting to travel to different places is such a huge source of enjoyment. I didn’t get to travel much growing up. Not to forget, I just love performing this show.
Q: What do you think college students will enjoy the most about this production?
A: I think the college students will enjoy this production because they can easily see themselves in the show. There are so many different characters, diversity and joy, not to mention the nostalgia of childhood memories.
Q: If you had one piece of advice for students hoping to break into the theatrical industry, what would it be?
A: Don’t give up! This industry can be a beast, but if you let yourself take control of your journey, you can do it! Life can give you many obstacles, but it’s how you choose to take on those challenges. My life hasn’t been the easiest, but I am where I am today because I didn’t give up. I didn’t let the “no’s” keep me from getting those “yes’s,” and when I felt like I couldn’t go on, I was constantly picked up by my corner of people. Last thing, don’t ever lose your willingness to grow.
