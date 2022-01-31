The MSC WBAC kicks off Black History Month with a focus on mental health, diversity and multiculturalism.
The Memorial Student Center Carter G. Woodson Black Awareness Committee, also known as MSC WBAC, explores and builds community around African heritage through education, contributions and its impact on society.
Communication junior and MSC WBAC vice chair of development and public relations Ashley Dean said the welcoming attitude of MSC WBAC ultimately drew her into joining the organization.
“[When] I joined the organization it was [the] spring semester of my freshman year and I went to the MSC Open House. I really liked the people that were at the table, [they] made me feel like I was already a part of the [organization],” Dean said. “We are a small organization, but we treat each other like family … [and] I can honestly say I wouldn't find [that] anywhere else, so that [is] what drew me into WBAC.”
On Feb. 2, the MSC WBAC will host a Wellness Dinner and Discussion to kickstart Black History Month. The event will also count as their first informational, which will allow individuals to find out more about the organization. Psychology senior and MSC WBAC vice chair of recruitment and retention Christiana Salone said there will be a variety of activities happening at the event.
“We [are] focusing on mental health and wellness,” Salone said. “With the wellness dinner, we will be addressing diversity and multiculturalism. We will also have time to socialize and learn about invisibility.”
Guest speaker for the event Eryn DeLaney, a doctoral candidate for Counseling Psychology at Virginia Commonwealth University, is currently serving as a doctorate intern at Texas A&M’s Counseling and Psychology Services. DeLaney said one of her goals as a keynote speaker at the Wellness Dinner is to provide education about mental health.
“For the Wellness Dinner and Discussion, I am looking forward to talking about how to address diversity and multiculturalism and what [that] look[s] like, using mental health awareness [as] a framework or lens,” DeLaney said. “One of my goals is to provide education and awareness around mental health, particularly among Black individuals. Another goal is to hopefully reduce mental health stigma in the Black community … [and] provide some self-care strategies that might be helpful for people who are experiencing stress and mental health.”
Dean said individuals can find out more information and get involved with MSC WBAC and their future events by following their social media and checking out their website. She encourages individuals to attend the event as well.
“We have our Instagram, Twitter, Facebook [and] TikTok … we update our accounts with events that [are] going on,” Dean said. “A close event that's coming up is the Wellness Dinner and Discussion … anyone can join. I [am] really excited about our speaker … she [is] going to be talking about diversity and multiculturalism and how that [is] a part of the therapeutic process, so it’s going to be [an] exciting event.”
