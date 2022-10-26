“Descendants,” a Disney Channel Original movie, is being showcased by the area’s very own local theatre, The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station.
The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station, also known as the Theatre Company of BCS, is a local theater that allows individuals of all ages to engage and dive into their own creativity by showcasing six different musical performances a year, including some additional small shows. Between Oct. 14-30 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m, the company will be showcasing a Disney Original movie, “Descendants,” at The Theatre Company in the Tejas Center, with its own twist of comedic and adventurous aspects and an important message of diversity and inclusion.
In this story of “Descendants,”Ben, the son of Belle and The Beast, is about to become king and invites four villain children from the Aisle of the Lost to Auradon Prep for a chance at redemption to decide if they will be good, or if they’ll be evil like their parents. Emily Theis, who plays the character of Mal, said the best way she can describe the show is Disney in the modern era.
“It's your favorite fairy tale characters that you grew up watching with a twist because they're in high school, but it's also their kids,” Theis said. “So their kids are going through high school, they're going through the problems like normal teenagers are facing, there's friend drama, boy drama, parent and kid drama. And they're all trying to figure themselves out.”
“Descendants” cast member and business honors freshman Junior Carreon said the deep message behind the show is inclusion and showing that everyone comes from different backgrounds. This is the important idea and theme that the cast aims to put out to their audience, teaching the importance of unity despite our pasts and differences.
“I think like the whole message behind it is, overall, inclusion and accepting of others,” Carreon said. “No matter where you come from.”
This specific play by The Theatre Company of BCS differs slightly from the original movie as it places more significance on the parental and child relationship. George Joubran, who plays the character of Jay, said that another big theme of this play is parental relationships. This adds to the other theme of acceptance in this show and both work together to convey an accurate message to the audience.
“I think in this one in the play, or musical, there's some more emphasis on the parental aspect of the kids trying to impress [and make] their parents proud,” Joubran said. “So that's more emphasized in this version than the movie.”
The process of working on this show has not only brought joy to the cast members, but also to the audience. The passion behind this project illuminates through the production of the show and even through the faces of the audience.
“I think my favorite part is just I really like that with acting it's like playing, we play a character and then it's fun to react off of each other,” Theis said. “And as we've grown closer as friends, our acting has improved so much more. We've already had one weekend of shows, and the kids' faces and reactions to everything, it's like it's gold.”
The most rewarding feeling of all, according to the cast, is seeing it all come together to unite people of all ages and backgrounds. To participate in any of these plays, there is no age limit and everyone is welcome to explore their interests and their own creativity.
“You have little kids, you have high schoolers. You have college kids, and then you have adults and parents. It's really cool,” Joubran said. “It's fun, you're going to leave with a smile on your face, you want to get up and dance. Like there were people in the audience in this last weekend, who were dancing in their seats and clapping along with us.”
This play is worth the watch, and the experience speaks for itself through the vibrations and the energy of the cast and the audience. The energy that radiates through this whole production has been nothing but positive.
“My line at the end is, ‘The only way forward is as one,’” Carreon said.
To check out more about the “Descendants” show and how to see it, visit theatrecompany.com/tickets.
