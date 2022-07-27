Rating: 4 / 5 Stars
Editor’s Note: This review contains spoilers for the film.
“Nope” is a much more ambitious film than Jordan Peele’s earlier works, with a significantly greater scope, scares and budget. Though the movie has flaws, “Nope” is a very entertaining and creative horror experience.
“Nope” is essentially “Signs” set on a Hollywood horse farm, except the protagonists stick around to get video proof of a UFO for fame and money. This mildly farcical concept has a consistently lighter tone that never takes itself too seriously and still manages to avoid corniness. This film is all about spectacle in both form and content and should be watched in a packed IMAX theater.
Known for his focus on Black issues, Peele delivers subtle commentary on desensitization with society’s fascination with “bad spectacles” and the exploitation of untamable animals. This might sound like overthinking a simple concept, but the film requires some thought and analysis to understand what’s going on. These seemingly unrelated messages are used as plot points and are revisited throughout the entire movie, most notably in the commodification of the dangerous and violent UFO.
However, there are still significant problems with “Nope.” Apart from Daniel Kaluuya’s phoned-in performance, the film suffers from a lack of focus and confusing elements. While the film certainly delivers a compelling set-up, it rushes through the final act and fails to properly frame — or provide answers to — its own important questions. In a bizarre twist, the UFO transforms into a gigantic floating creature and there are few clues about its origins or intentions. Including the alien itself, the characters regularly act illogically, but then again, it is a horror movie, the only genre that regularly makes viewers scream in frustration at the screen. There are also a number of subplots some might find distracting and almost heavy-handed with the messages. Still, it’s easy to overlook these flaws when presented with the film’s strengths.
Even with heavy action-adventure elements, “Nope” is much more of a horror film than “Get Out” or “Us,” with some surprising and creepy scenes in the film. The jumpscares work, and Peele has developed a firm grasp on effective buildup and anticipation. One of the best parts of the film is a scene where an ape named Gordy goes crazy on his human sitcom co-stars, a “meta” example that encompasses the two main themes. “Nope” takes some creative risks and is a refreshing and original twist on old tropes as a result. The story is propped up by acclaimed director Christopher Nolan’s cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema, who creates amazing visuals and captivating shots. Traditional alien films need more love, and it’s amazing to see a 1950s-style UFO flash across the screen in 2022.
